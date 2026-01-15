Stephen A. Smith: Giants’ John Harbaugh Hire ‘Not Knocking My Socks Off'

The New York Giants are hiring former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh to replace Brian Daboll. After missing the playoffs for the last three seasons, the fact that the team was able to get their top candidate is pretty exciting news for Giants fans.

One person who is not overly impressed with the move is Stephen A. Smtih. Sure, Harbaugh is a good coach, but there's nothing overly exciting about the hire. He described his feelings about the news as "so-so" and expressed his underwhelmed feelings on First Take on Thursday morning.

"It's a good hire, I'm just saying it's not knocking my socks off that's all." ✍️ @stephenasmith reacts to the Giants set to hire John Harbaugh as their head coach 🏈 pic.twitter.com/nxdjxoegw5 — First Take (@FirstTake) January 15, 2026

"Am I thrilled? Am I over the moon about it for a New York Giants franchise that's been 7-27 over the last two years? Not particularly. I think this is one of those situations where you've still got the GM that is there and if you're John Harbaugh you're bringing Todd Monken with you. A guy that doesn't know when to give Derrick Henry the ball half the time. So I mean, I'm looking at it from that standpoint and I'm saying my god, you didn't wanna give Derrick Henry the ball, you're going to give it to Skattabo? I just don't know what you're gonna do right now. Again, it's not a bad hire. "

Smith went on to point out that Harbaugh was pushed out the door in Baltimore, unlike Mike Tomlin who left on his own accord. Still, he admits that it's a good hire, but it just doesn't knock his socks off.

With just two winning seasons in the 14 since they last won the Super Bowl, most Giants fans are probably sockless right now.

