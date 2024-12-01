Stephen A. Smith Suggests Surprising New Home for Tee Higgins in Free Agency
The Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, and the game was every bit as exciting as you'd expect an AFC North match-up to be. And apparently, all the action had ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith making some bold predictions about where Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins might end up next.
"Maybe it's just me," Smith posted online, "but every time I see [Tee Higgins] I imagine him in a [Steelers] uniform next year playing opposite [Pittsburgh wide receiver George] Pickens."
Higgins's contract with Cincinnati expires after this season, and rumors suggest the Bengals will let him leave in favor of fellow WR Ja'Marr Chase. The Clemson product, who missed three weeks earlier this year with a quadricep injury, is currently under the franchise tag and making $21.8 million.
Wherever Higgins lands—whether that's with the rival Steelers or elsewhere—he'll surely prove a valuable pick-up. The 25-year-old receiver was drafted at the top of the second round in 2020, and has caught a total 295 catches for 4,173 yards and 28 touchdowns in his NFL career. If he were to join Pittsburgh, he'd join young stand-out George Pickens (as Smith pointed out), as well as Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Mike Williams on the depth chart.