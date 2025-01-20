Stephen A. Smith Was Surprisingly Measured in Assessment of Ravens' Loss to Bills
Lamar Jackson may have had two turnovers in the first half of the Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Buffalo Bills, but ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith feels passionately that the team's defeat cannot be attributed to #8.
Despite the earlier interception and fumble, the quarterback cleaned up in the second half and was able to get the Ravens in a position to tie the game. Unfortunately, however, tight end Mark Andrews dropped the two-point conversion that could have sent the game into overtime, and for that, Smith says, the blame goes to Andrews (who also had a fumble earlier in the game).
"This is not on [Jackson]," Smith wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in a surprisingly measured take. "He did his job. Unfortunately, the great Mark Andrews—who hasn't lost a fumble since 2019, and doesn't drop passes—got stripped for a fumble and then dropped the two-point conversion that would've tied the game with under 2 min left. Tragic! Absolutely tragic."
He continued: "Appreciate the accountability on [Jackson's] part. Kudos to him. But it's on Andrews. So sad. The guy has been great for years—Mr. Reliable. What a horrible time for this to happen to him. But it happened."
Jackson was obviously upset with himself and the outcome in post-game interviews with reporters. "I got to get over this. We’re right there. I’m tired of being right there. We need to punch our ticket (to the Super Bowl)," he said.
But he defended Andrews, too. "I'm just as hurt as Mark. It ain't his fault," Jackson told the media. "All of us played a factor in that game. It's a team effort. I'm not gonna put that on Mark. Because he's been battling all season, he's been doing all the great things he's been doing all season."
It was the right thing to say, and also true. But per Smith, it's clear where the blame for this loss should lie.