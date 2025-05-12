Stephen Jones Compared George Pickens to Beloved Cowboys Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys welcomed George Pickens to the organization this offseason, acquiring the wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It didn't take long for the Cowboys' front office to make an intriguing comparison between Pickens and a former franchise great wide receiver. Co-owner and team vice president and CEO Stephen Jones likened Pickens's game to that of Dez Bryant.
"He's an uber competitor, and we had one in Dez Bryant who was the same way. I mean, he just couldn't get enough. And boy, when the lights came on and his cleats hit the turf, he was a different guy. And it feels like George is going to be that way. He certainly sometimes plays with high emotion and that can, as we all know, when you're playing sports and you're competing and you're playing with a lot of emotion, sometimes you can make a wrong decision here and there," said Jones during an appearance on Sirius XM Radio's Mad Dog Sports Radio, per a transcription by Jon Machota of The Athletic.
After passing on receivers at the draft, the Cowboys were able to add Pickens without sacrificing any draft capital. Dallas was in dire need of more depth at wide receiver, and landing Pickens provides them with a talented No. 2 with plenty of upside next to CeeDee Lamb.
Bryant spent eight years in Dallas during his NFL career, making three Pro Bowls and catching 531 passes for 7,506 yards and 73 touchdown receptions. He had three seasons with more than 1,250 yards and 12 or more touchdowns. Pickens hasn't achieved those numbers in his career just yet, but the Cowboys are hopeful he'll be able to produce at a high level once he's settled in with his new team.