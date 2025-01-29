Super Bowl Records: Most Passing, Rushing, Receiving Yards and TDs in History
After a 17-game regular season and a drama-filled playoff bracket, the NFL is down to two teams ready to battle in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
This year, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make history as the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. But to do so, they'll need to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, who emerged as the NFC champions after routing the Washington Commanders in the conference championship game.
So, before the big game kicks off, what records might the Chiefs and Eagles offensive players be chasing? Here is a complete list of the all-time single-game leaders in Super Bowl history:
Super Bowl Records
Most Passing Yards in Super Bowl History
Five different quarterbacks have thrown for at least 350 yards in Super Bowl history—and Tom Brady and Kurt Warner have done it three times apiece. Unsurprisingly, Brady tops this list, throwing for a record 505 yards in a 41–33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. He beat his own record from the year prior when he threw for 466 yards in the Patriots' historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Four quarterbacks who threw for more than 350 yards ended up losing the Super Bowl, including Warner twice in Super Bowl XLIII and Super Bowl XXXVI.
PLAYER
PASSING YARDS
SUPER BOWL (YEAR)
FINAL SCORE
Tom Brady
505
Super Bowl LII (2018)
Eagles 41, Patriots 33
Tom Brady
466
Super Bowl LI (2017)
Patriots 34, Falcons 28
Kurt Warner
414
Super Bowl XXXIV (2000)
Rams 23, Titans 16
Kurt Warner
377
Super Bowl XLIII (2009)
Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
Nick Foles
373
Super Bowl LII (2018)
Eagles 41, Patriots 33
Kurt Warner
365
Super Bowl XXXVI (2002)
Patriots 20, Rams 17
Donovan McNabb
357
Super Bowl XXXIX (2005)
Patriots 24, Eagles 21
Joe Montana
357
Super Bowl XXIII (1989)
49ers 20, Bengals 16
Tom Brady
354
Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004)
Patriots 32, Panthers 29
Most Passing Touchdowns in Super Bowl History
The only two quarterbacks to throw five or more touchdown passes in a Super Bowl both donned the San Francisco's red and gold. Joe Montana holds the all-time record with six touchdown passes in Super Bowl XXIX, and his backup that season threw five touchdown passes in Super Bowl XXIV five years later.
Every quarterback who has thrown four or more touchdown passes in a Super Bowl has won the game and secured a championship.
PLAYER
PASSING TD
SUPER BOWL (YEAR)
FINAL SCORE
Steve Young
6
Super Bowl XXIX (1995)
49ers 49, Chargers 29
Joe Montana
5
Super Bowl XXIV (1990)
49ers 55, Broncos 10
Troy Aikman
4
Super Bowl XXVII (1993)
Cowboys 52, Bills 17
Terry Bradshaw
4
Super Bowl XIII (1979)
Steelers 35, Cowboys 31
Tom Brady
4
Super Bowl XLIX
Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
Doug Williams
4
Super Bowl XXII
Redskins 42, Broncos 10
Most Rushing Yards in Super Bowl History
Only one player has rushed for over 200 yards in a Super Bowl—Washington's Timmy Smith, who gained 204 yards on 22 carries in a blowout win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. Smith, by the way, only had two other games with 100+ rushing yards in his career.
PLAYER
RUSHING YARDS
SUPER BOWL (YEAR)
FINAL SCORE
Timmy Smith
204
Super Bowl XXII (1988)
Redskins 42, Broncos 10
Marcus Allen
191
Super Bowl XVIII (1984)
Raiders 38, Redskins 9
John Riggins
166
Super Bowl XVII (1983)
Redskins 27, Dolphins 17
Franco Harris
158
Super Bowl IX (1975)
Steelers 16, Vikings 6
Terrell Davis
157
Super Bowl XXXII (1998)
Broncos 31, Packers 24
Larry Csonka
145
Super Bowl VIII (1974)
Dolphins 24, Vikings 7
Clarence Davis
137
Super Bowl XI (1977)
Raiders 32, Vikings 14
Thurman Thomas
135
Super Bowl XXV (1991)
Giants 20, Bills 19
Emmitt Smith
132
Super Bowl XXVIII (1994)
Cowboys 30, Bills 13
Michael Pittman
124
Super Bowl XXXVII (2003)
Bucs 48, Raiders 21
Matt Snell
121
Super Bowl III (1969)
Jets 16, Colts 7
Most Rushing Touchdowns in Super Bowl History
Two players have rushed for three touchdowns in a single Super Bowl—Broncos running back Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII.
Thirteen different players have scored two rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl. Emmitt Smith did it twice in a span of three years in Super Bowl XXVIII and Super Bowl XXX.
PLAYER
RUSHING TD
SUPER BOWL (YEAR)
FINAL SCORE
Terrell Davis
3
Super Bowl XXXII (1998)
Broncos 31, Packers 24
Jalen Hurts
3
Super Bowl LVII (2023)
Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl History
It's only fitting that Jerry Rice, arguably the greatest receiver of all time, holds the all-time Super Bowl record for most receiving yards. Rice caught 11 passes for 215 yards and a score in the first Super Bowl he played in back in 1989, helping the 49ers defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 20–16.
Six other receivers have racked up at least 150 receiving yards in a Super Bowl, most recently Danny Amendola, who was Tom Brady's top target in Super Bowl LI.
PLAYER
RECEIVING YARDS
SUPER BOWL (YEAR)
FINAL SCORE
Jerry Rice
215
Super Bowl XXIII (1989)
49ers 20, Bengals 16
Ricky Sanders
193
Super Bowl XXII (1988)
Redskins 42, Broncos 10
Isaac Bruce
162
Super Bowl XXXIV (2000)
Rams 23, Titans 16
Lynn Swann
161
Super Bowl X (1976)
Steelers 21, Cowboys 17
Danny Amendola
152
Super Bowl LI (2018)
Eagles 41, Patriots 33
Andre Reed
152
Super Bowl XXVII (1993)
Cowboys 52, Bills 17
Rod Smith
152
Super Bowl XXXIII (1999)
Broncos 34, Falcons 19
Most Receiving Touchdowns in Super Bowl History
Just like the receiving yards record, Jerry Rice stands alone in Super Bowl history. Rice is the only player to notch three receiving touchdowns in a single Super Bowl—and he did it twice in Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX.
Seventeen other players have tallied two touchdowns in a Super Bowl, most recently Tee Higgins and Cooper Kupp in the Los Angeles Rams' 23–20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI (2022).
PLAYER
RECEIVING TD
SUPER BOWL (YEAR)
FINAL SCORE
Jerry Rice
3
Super Bowl XXIV (1990)
49ers 55, Broncos 10
Jerry Rice
3
Super Bowl XXIX (1995)
49ers 49, Chargers 26