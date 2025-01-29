SI

Super Bowl Records: Most Passing, Rushing, Receiving Yards and TDs in History

Here's a look at the all-time Super Bowl leaders.

Tom Dierberger

Tom Brady reacts after throwing a pass in the Patriots' 13–3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Tom Brady reacts after throwing a pass in the Patriots' 13–3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a 17-game regular season and a drama-filled playoff bracket, the NFL is down to two teams ready to battle in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make history as the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. But to do so, they'll need to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, who emerged as the NFC champions after routing the Washington Commanders in the conference championship game.

So, before the big game kicks off, what records might the Chiefs and Eagles offensive players be chasing? Here is a complete list of the all-time single-game leaders in Super Bowl history:

Super Bowl Records

  1. Most Passing Yards in Super Bowl History
  2. Most Passing Touchdowns in Super Bowl History
  3. Most Rushing Yards in Super Bowl History
  4. Most Rushing Touchdowns in Super Bowl History
  5. Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl History
  6. Most Receiving Touchdowns in Super Bowl History
  7. More of the Latest Around the NFL

Most Passing Yards in Super Bowl History

Five different quarterbacks have thrown for at least 350 yards in Super Bowl history—and Tom Brady and Kurt Warner have done it three times apiece. Unsurprisingly, Brady tops this list, throwing for a record 505 yards in a 41–33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. He beat his own record from the year prior when he threw for 466 yards in the Patriots' historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Four quarterbacks who threw for more than 350 yards ended up losing the Super Bowl, including Warner twice in Super Bowl XLIII and Super Bowl XXXVI.

PLAYER

PASSING YARDS

SUPER BOWL (YEAR)

FINAL SCORE

Tom Brady

505

Super Bowl LII (2018)

Eagles 41, Patriots 33

Tom Brady

466

Super Bowl LI (2017)

Patriots 34, Falcons 28

Kurt Warner

414

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000)

Rams 23, Titans 16

Kurt Warner

377

Super Bowl XLIII (2009)

Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

Nick Foles

373

Super Bowl LII (2018)

Eagles 41, Patriots 33

Kurt Warner

365

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002)

Patriots 20, Rams 17

Donovan McNabb

357

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005)

Patriots 24, Eagles 21

Joe Montana

357

Super Bowl XXIII (1989)

49ers 20, Bengals 16

Tom Brady

354

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004)

Patriots 32, Panthers 29

Most Passing Touchdowns in Super Bowl History

The only two quarterbacks to throw five or more touchdown passes in a Super Bowl both donned the San Francisco's red and gold. Joe Montana holds the all-time record with six touchdown passes in Super Bowl XXIX, and his backup that season threw five touchdown passes in Super Bowl XXIV five years later.

Every quarterback who has thrown four or more touchdown passes in a Super Bowl has won the game and secured a championship.

PLAYER

PASSING TD

SUPER BOWL (YEAR)

FINAL SCORE

Steve Young

6

Super Bowl XXIX (1995)

49ers 49, Chargers 29

Joe Montana

5

Super Bowl XXIV (1990)

49ers 55, Broncos 10

Troy Aikman

4

Super Bowl XXVII (1993)

Cowboys 52, Bills 17

Terry Bradshaw

4

Super Bowl XIII (1979)

Steelers 35, Cowboys 31

Tom Brady

4

Super Bowl XLIX

Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

Doug Williams

4

Super Bowl XXII

Redskins 42, Broncos 10

Most Rushing Yards in Super Bowl History

Only one player has rushed for over 200 yards in a Super Bowl—Washington's Timmy Smith, who gained 204 yards on 22 carries in a blowout win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. Smith, by the way, only had two other games with 100+ rushing yards in his career.

PLAYER

RUSHING YARDS

SUPER BOWL (YEAR)

FINAL SCORE

Timmy Smith

204

Super Bowl XXII (1988)

Redskins 42, Broncos 10

Marcus Allen

191

Super Bowl XVIII (1984)

Raiders 38, Redskins 9

John Riggins

166

Super Bowl XVII (1983)

Redskins 27, Dolphins 17

Franco Harris

158

Super Bowl IX (1975)

Steelers 16, Vikings 6

Terrell Davis

157

Super Bowl XXXII (1998)

Broncos 31, Packers 24

Larry Csonka

145

Super Bowl VIII (1974)

Dolphins 24, Vikings 7

Clarence Davis

137

Super Bowl XI (1977)

Raiders 32, Vikings 14

Thurman Thomas

135

Super Bowl XXV (1991)

Giants 20, Bills 19

Emmitt Smith

132

Super Bowl XXVIII (1994)

Cowboys 30, Bills 13

Michael Pittman

124

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003)

Bucs 48, Raiders 21

Matt Snell

121

Super Bowl III (1969)

Jets 16, Colts 7

Most Rushing Touchdowns in Super Bowl History

Two players have rushed for three touchdowns in a single Super Bowl—Broncos running back Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII.

Thirteen different players have scored two rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl. Emmitt Smith did it twice in a span of three years in Super Bowl XXVIII and Super Bowl XXX.

PLAYER

RUSHING TD

SUPER BOWL (YEAR)

FINAL SCORE

Terrell Davis

3

Super Bowl XXXII (1998)

Broncos 31, Packers 24

Jalen Hurts

3

Super Bowl LVII (2023)

Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl History

It's only fitting that Jerry Rice, arguably the greatest receiver of all time, holds the all-time Super Bowl record for most receiving yards. Rice caught 11 passes for 215 yards and a score in the first Super Bowl he played in back in 1989, helping the 49ers defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 20–16.

Six other receivers have racked up at least 150 receiving yards in a Super Bowl, most recently Danny Amendola, who was Tom Brady's top target in Super Bowl LI.

PLAYER

RECEIVING YARDS

SUPER BOWL (YEAR)

FINAL SCORE

Jerry Rice

215

Super Bowl XXIII (1989)

49ers 20, Bengals 16

Ricky Sanders

193

Super Bowl XXII (1988)

Redskins 42, Broncos 10

Isaac Bruce

162

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000)

Rams 23, Titans 16

Lynn Swann

161

Super Bowl X (1976)

Steelers 21, Cowboys 17

Danny Amendola

152

Super Bowl LI (2018)

Eagles 41, Patriots 33

Andre Reed

152

Super Bowl XXVII (1993)

Cowboys 52, Bills 17

Rod Smith

152

Super Bowl XXXIII (1999)

Broncos 34, Falcons 19

Most Receiving Touchdowns in Super Bowl History

Just like the receiving yards record, Jerry Rice stands alone in Super Bowl history. Rice is the only player to notch three receiving touchdowns in a single Super Bowl—and he did it twice in Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX.

Seventeen other players have tallied two touchdowns in a Super Bowl, most recently Tee Higgins and Cooper Kupp in the Los Angeles Rams' 23–20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI (2022).

PLAYER

RECEIVING TD

SUPER BOWL (YEAR)

FINAL SCORE

Jerry Rice

3

Super Bowl XXIV (1990)

49ers 55, Broncos 10

Jerry Rice

3

Super Bowl XXIX (1995)

49ers 49, Chargers 26

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL