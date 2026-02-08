Super Bowl Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Ways to Get In

Super Bowl LX has arrived. It’s a bittersweet moment for NFL fans, as it’s the culmination—and unfortunately, the end—of another entertaining pro football season. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will go head-to-head, with Seattle looking to win the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy and New England hoping to capture its seventh Super Bowl title.

While the cast of characters has changed, the product on film was highly entertaining the last time these two teams met in the Big Game, Super Bowl XLIX, a contest narrowly won by the Patriots. As such, Super Bowl LX is going to cost fans a pretty penny to attend. And those in attendance will get a chance to witness history, as Patriots coach Mike Vrabel can become just the fifth man in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as both a player and a coach—and the first with the same franchise. On the Seahawks side, the most compelling narrative involves quarterback Sam Darnold, once labeled a bust with the New York Jets but now a resurgent passer with the opportunity to add some hardware to his trophy case on Sunday. Known for its warm weather, iconic sights such as the Golden Gate Bridge, and a unique culinary scene, San Francisco also promises to once again be a vibrant host city for the Super Bowl.

Add it all together and it’s a hefty price to pay to go to the Big Game. Here’s how much it costs to attend Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, both on the low and high end of the spectrum.

Cheapest Super Bowl tickets

According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest individual ticket is $3,600, which is a lower number than the site's ticket listings from earlier in the week. This seat is located in the upper deck of Levi’s Stadium at one corner of the Patriots’ end zone in section 401.

There are several seats available in the upper deck sections, with prices ranging anywhere from $3000 to $4000.

Most expensive Super Bowl tickets

According to Ticketmaster, the most expensive individual Super Bowl ticket available is listed at a whopping $20,000, a 50-yard-line ticket located in section 139VIP right behind the Patriots bench. That same ticket boasted a price point of over $50,000 earlier in the week. For reference, that's nearly as much as the average American paid for a car in 2025, according to NPR. But for what it's worth, there are two tickets available in the VIP section exceeding that number at roughly $47,000 apiece, a staggering price.

Field-level seats range anywhere from $5000 up to that $20,000 price point for individual tickets and $30,000-$40,000 apiece for multiple tickets at the absolute most.

Average Super Bowl ticket price

The average price of a Super Bowl ticket is roughly $7,500, according to Vivid Seats. This price varies based on the platform and will continue to fluctuate based on supply and demand, especially as we inch closer to kickoff on Feb. 8.

