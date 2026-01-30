Breaking Down the Cost of a Super Bowl Suite in 2026

The Super Bowl is not only one of the biggest sporting events in the world, it’s also become one of the most expensive.

When Super Bowl I was held 60 years ago, the tickets sold for a paltry $12. Now, Super Bowl tickets are all worth thousands of dollars, with fans seeking the bougiest experiences able to pay six to seven figures for a suite.

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area, and once again, ticket prices and suites will be sold at premium prices.

Here’s a look at how much it costs to purchase a suite to attend Super Bowl LX.

What is a Super Bowl suite?

There are 174 luxury suites at Levi’s Stadium and four types of suites at the stadium—the Tower Suite, the Lounge Suite, the Lounge Double Suite and the Owners Club Suite.

Sitting in a suite provides both luxury and privacy for viewers who can watch the game with their own group in an enclosed space. These suites come with more space for guests, great views of the action as well as catering.

The average cost of a Super Bowl suite this year

The cost to watch the Super Bowl from a suite is around $600,000 to at least $2 million.

For comparison, suites at Levi’s Stadium typically sell between $15,000 to $50,000 depending on the event and type of suite. In recent years, Taylor Swift & Co. paid $3 million to watch Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl from a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Who buys Super Bowl suites?

Unsurprisingly, Super Bowl suites are often occupied by celebrities. Between Taylor Swift’s crew to cheer on Travis Kelce in the big game to actors like Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd, the stars are known to come out in style for Super Bowl.

Families of stars playing in the game will sometimes splurge on a suite, like the Kelces have done or Olivia Culpo, the wife of Christian McCaffrey, did during the 49ers’ most recent Super Bowl appearance. For many athletes and their families, the price for a suite is steeper than what they are willing to pay, and they opt to watch from the stands instead.

What’s included in a Super Bowl suite?

All four suites at Levi’s Stadium include VIP club access, premium parking passes and VIP entry.

The Tower Suite and Lounge Suite each include 16 tickets while the Lounge Double Suite provides 32 tickets. The Owners Club Suite comes with 20 tickets.

The Tower Suite, Lounge Suite and Lounge Double Suite all offer in-suite catering options while the Owners Club Suite has all-inclusive food and beverages.

At the Super Bowl last year in New Orleans, guests in suites got to enjoy a menu including gumbo, ribs, shrimp and chocolate caramel popcorn, per Hello! Magazine. Charcuterie boards, sliders, salads and luxury drinks were also available before the game. Per WLBT3, a suite at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl in 2024 included foods like carne asada french fries, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, BBQ burnt end burritos, seafood-stuffed potatoes and glazed donut Super Bowl sundaes along with a full-service bar.

