Drake Maye Hopes Super Bowl Loss Serves As 'Fuel' for Patriots Teammates

Drake Maye narrowly lost out on winning the NFL MVP award, but that feeling will hardly compare to the disappointment he’s experiencing in the aftermath of the Patriots’ defeat against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

It was a tough showing for the second-year quarterback. Maye had a 16.3 QBR and threw two interceptions in the loss. He had 295 yards and two touchdowns, too, though much of that came late in the game when a New England comeback was already essentially out of reach.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Maye was asked what his message for his teammates was, and he gave a rather candid response.

“This is fuel. If it’s not, then I don’t know what this feeling would do for you. Because this is tough,” Maye told his teammates postgame, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.

Maye won’t be forgetting about this feeling anytime soon. Falling so short of the ultimate goal is a sinking feeling, but rather than let it drag him down, he intends to use it as motivation to be better. And he’s hoping his teammates can respond in a similar fashion.

This team has a bright future. Just a year ago, New England won four games all season. They had a remarkable turnaround in 2025, ending the season with 14 wins and a trip to the Super Bowl. It may not have ended how they’d hoped, but the Patriots had a season to remember, and Maye is hoping that they can use this painful defeat as fuel to propel them even farther in the future.

