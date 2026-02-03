Drake Maye Had Classiest Message for Sam Darnold Ahead of Super Bowl Showdown

In less than a week, the Patriots and the Seahawks will face off in a Super Bowl matchup no one saw coming: journeyman QB and former top-five pick Sam Darnold vs. young star and New England savior Drake Maye.

It's a fabulous tale on both sides. Maye is in just his second year in the league, but is nonetheless responsible for reviving a franchise that had been struggling since the departure of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Darnold, meanwhile, has been in the league, but reignited his career after a stellar turn in the spotlight last season. Now, he's the starter in Seattle and Super Bowl-bound, years after he'd basically been written off.

Speaking during the Patriots' Opening Night media blitz on Monday, Maye had quite the classy message for his fellow quarterback, whose long and winding journey he acknowledged in his remarks.

"Big fan of Sam. What a journey. What a career he's had, just to battle the life of the NFL, and knowing that his first opportunity, obviously, he got put in a scenario where they decided to move on," Maye said. "And from there, he's made 'em pay ever since. He's battled not playing for years, and being the backup to getting his chance and just making the most of it. It's been awesome to see."

"People think, what makes the league so special, it's stories like Sam, who puts his head down, works head and turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I've gotten to know him a little bit, he's a great dude. He's one of the best dudes I've met, and looking forward to seeing him on Sunday and seeing him do his thing, but also, at the same time, competing against him."

Very kind. The Seahawks won't take the podium for a bit here, but we'd bet Darnold will have something similarly adulatory to say about Maye, as well.

We'll see which heartwarming sports narrative wins out—wunderkind or comeback kid—when both Maye and Darnold take the field Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

