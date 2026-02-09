Kenneth Walker III Says Super Bowl Win Was His Dad's First Time Attending an NFL Game

Kenneth Walker III’s dad chose a good time to attend his first-ever NFL game.

The Seahawks running back is in his fourth NFL season, but his dad had never been to an NFL game—until Super Bowl LX.

Even when Walker clinched his ticket to his first Super Bowl, his dad still had to be convinced to attend the big game. Walker said after the game that his dad “doesn’t like crowds,” and he didn’t think he dad would go to the game. After some convincing from Walker’s agent, his dad finally agreed to watch his son play in the Super Bowl.

“This is his first NFL game and we won a Super Bowl. It means a lot to me and I know he proud of me for real,” Walker said.

Ken Walker III says this was his dad’s first NFL game. Dad comes to Seattle a lot but typically doesn’t attend because he doesn’t like crowds. But Ken says his agent talked pops into attending the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0xsPmfJErb — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 9, 2026

It’s a good thing Walker’s dad decided to go. Not only did he get to watch his son become a Super Bowl champion, he got to witness his son win Super Bowl MVP, becoming the first running back to do so since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII. Walker rushed for 135 yards in the 29-13 win over the Patriots to help Seattle hoist their second Lombardi trophy.

