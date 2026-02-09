Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Wins Super Bowl LX MVP

The Seahawks are champions again.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl LX MVP after Seattle defeated the Patriots 29-13 on Sunday. Walker rushed for 131 yards yards while averaging 5.2 yards yards per carry, capping off a postseason run that has seen him rush for 309 yards and 4 touchdowns over three games.

As the Seahawks have done almost all season, they relied on their defense to earn the win over the Patriots. The Seahawks held the Patriots to just 13 points, keeping New England scoreless until the fourth quarter of the game. They sacked quarterback Drake Maye six times, forcing three turnovers including a pick-six that erased any hopes the Patriots might have had left late in the game. In the process, they cemented themselves among the great defensive performances the Super Bowl has seen, from the “Steel Curtain” to the 1985 Chicago Bears, 2000 Ravens, “Legion of Boom” and 2015 Broncos.

Though Seattle’s defense was the story of the game and season, Walker deservedly wins MVP of the game. With quarterback Sam Darnold putting in a modest performance and Offensive Player of the Year Jaxson Smith-Njigba catching just four passes for 27 yards, Walker primarily helped Seattle drive down the field to set up kicker Jason Myers for field goals.

Walker is the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since former Broncos running back Terrell Davis did so over 25 years ago in Super Bowl XXXII. He is the eighth running back or fullback to win Super Bowl MVP, joining Larry Csonka, Franco Harris, John Riggins, Marcus Allen, Ottis Anderson, Emmitt Smith and Davis. It’s an elite group as all but Anderson have gone on to make the Hall of Fame.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated