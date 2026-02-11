NBC Announces Historic Ratings for Seahawks-Patriots Showdown in Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks might have been a dud on the field, but it was still a massive ratings success.

According to an announcement from NBC, this year’s Super Bowl drew 124.9 million viewers, making it the second-most watched Super Bowl in history behind last year’s matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles, which drew 127.7 million viewers. It was also the second most watched telecast in television history.

124.9 million viewers for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl. Second most watched telecast in TV history behind last years Super Bowl (127.7 million viewers). — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 10, 2026

The game peaked in the second quarter when the Seahawks were still only leading 6–0, with 137.8 million people watching, per NBC.

Bad Bunny’s halftime show was also immensely popular, bringing in 128.2 million viewers according to Traina. This number, however, was down from Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance which drew 133.5 million viewers a year ago.

Though the numbers were down from last year’s big game, it’s unsurprising to see the Super Bowl draw in huge numbers again. Even when the championship game is a blowout, like this year when the Seahawks defense walloped the Patriots, it is still easily the biggest sporting event in the country.

