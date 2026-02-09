Patriots Lineman Will Campbell Screwed Up Moments After the Super Bowl, Too

The Patriots’ entire offense had a night to forget against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. They weren’t able to get anything going at all in the first half against a very aggressive Seattle defense and were only able to score a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter when the game was pretty much out of hand.

While Drake Maye will face criticism for his struggles in the 29–13 loss, it won’t come close to the ridicule that rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell received both during and after the game as he was repeatedly beaten by Seahawks defenders who were easily able to get in the backfield and cause an extreme amount of chaos that proved to be too much for Maye to deal with.

How bad was it for Campbell? Really bad. According to Next Gen Stats he allowed 14 quarterback pressures, which is the most allowed pressures by an offensive lineman in any game played this year. It gets even worse for the former LSU star who was the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL draft:

Will Campbell just allowed the most pressures (14) in a playoff game since 2018.



His 29 pressures allowed in a single postseason is the most ever recorded by @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/c74OBSsdZR — Underdog (@Underdog) February 9, 2026

Campbell then made another mistake after the game when he refused to talk to the media, despite being asked a few times for comment, according to The Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

While most Patriots players took questions from reporters, LT Will Campbell declined multiple times and left — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 9, 2026

That’s a bad look for the 22-year-old Campbell. It’s understandable that he wasn’t happy after playing so poorly in the biggest game of his life, but he should have taken a few minutes to talk about it.

Campbell had a strong start to the season but then suffered a torn MCL during a win over the Bengals on Nov. 23.

“Well, he’s not out for the year, but this is a very significant injury,” Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported a few days after the injury. “He has a Grade 3 MCL sprain. That essentially means his MCL is torn. It’s a four-to-six week injury.”

Campbell was able to return in Week 18 and played in all four postseason games but there is reason to believe that his injury could have played a part in his struggles.

It will be interesting to see how he bounces next season. But yeah, he should have shared a few thoughts on his dreadful Super Bowl performance.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated