Four Things Learned From the Last Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl Matchup

This year’s Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, which saw the Patriots defeat the Seahawks 28–24 on Feb. 1, 2015.

Much has changed since that Super Bowl took place 11 years ago. Neither team has any players remaining from their squads that season, and each team is run by a different coach. Super Bowl XLIX featured two proven teams in the then-reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle and the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick-led New England side.

This year’s teams are much less proven. Though the Seahawks once again have a great defense leading the way, they are also led by second-year coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, who is finally proving his doubters wrong on his fifth team. Meanwhile, the Patriots are led by Mike Vrabel and young second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who have revived New England in their first year together.

Though each franchise has changed significantly since that last title matchup, there are still lessons to take away from that legendary game. Before Sunday’s big game begins, here are four things that were learned in New England and Seattle’s first Super Bowl contest.

Don’t throw the ball from the one-yard line when Marshawn Lynch is in the backfield

First, the obvious must be addressed.

If there’s anything everyone watching the previous Patriots-Seahawks learned, it’s don’t throw the football from the one-yard line when (the now retired) Marshawn Lynch is in the backfield.

No matter how sound your thinking is, if the decision doesn’t work out, the choice will be mocked and questioned for the rest of eternity. That in itself makes giving Lynch the ball worth it.

Fortunately for Seattle, current head coach Mike Macdonald had the right answer to the question when asked whether he would throw the ball from the one-yard line. He swiftly replied by asking, “Is Beast Mode available?”

Unexpected heroes often emerge

The Super Bowl matchup will be dissected and previewed in every which way before the game takes place, and there will be endless prop bets, but even so there will be moments that can’t be predicted.

That was especially evident in Super Bowl XLIX, which saw wide receiver Chris Matthews become an early hero for the Seahawks by catching four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown while using his size to out-leverage the New England defensive backs. Matthews had not caught a single pass in his NFL career before the Super Bowl, but recorded the only 100-yard game of his career on the biggest stage.

From unknown to unforgettable, Chris Matthews showed out on the biggest stage 😮‍💨



Super Bowl LX– Sunday 6:30pm ET on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/8pbJMVuUnu — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2026

Of course, the best remembered hero of the game was Malcolm Butler, who snagged the game-sealing pick for the Patriots in one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history. Though Butler was an undrafted free agent rookie, New England—including cornerback Brandon Browner—ensured that he was prepared so he was able to step up and snatch Russell Wilson’s pass.

Game on the line. And Malcolm Butler steps up with an all-time INT.



Rewatch the @Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory for FREE with NFL GamePass: https://t.co/3yQtk4LcnE @mac_bz pic.twitter.com/fFt3UyOe0j — NFL (@NFL) April 14, 2020

Windows close fast

When Seattle snapped the ball from the one-yard line with 26 seconds left, they were on the verge of becoming a dynasty. They had won the Super Bowl the year before, and with a game-winning touchdown and another Super Bowl win, they could have been the dynasty of the 2010s.

Instead, Butler picked off Wilson’s pass and the Seahawks lost the Super Bowl. Seattle did not return to the NFC championship game or Super Bowl again with the Legion of Boom or coach Pete Carroll at the helm while the Patriots extended their dynasty into a second decade.

The Seahawks have re-emerged as contenders quickly under Macdonald while New England has quickly ascended to the top of the NFL again with Vrabel at the helm. Both teams are young and could very well be in this spot again in the years to come, but this could also be their only shot at a ring with their current stars and coaching staff, only adding to the weight of what is already the most important game of their careers.

Mitigating pressure

One of the keys points of emphasis for the Patriots going into their previous Super Bowl matchup was to block Michael Bennett.

“Truth is, we didn’t really block him all day,” New England research director Ernie Adams said, via NFL Films. “Tom just did a great job getting rid of the ball.”

As Adams mentioned, the Patriots weren’t necessarily successful at blocking Bennett, but Brady was able to get the football out of his hands quickly and find success particularly in the short passing game, a staple for New England during his time with the Patriots.

Both the New England and Seattle have been two of the most successful teams this season in terms of explosive play rate, but relying on those plays might be tougher with each squad’s defensive line playing great football in the postseason and looking to limit those big plays.

The Patriots in particular have enjoyed throwing the football downfield this season, but it might be tough if they can’t protect Drake Maye long enough to allow him to let it fly. Maye has taken 15 sacks this postseason and was hit the 12th-most times over the regular season while the Seahawks have five players that recorded 12+ quarterback hits this season, per NFL research.

Can New England turn to a quicker passing game or will they be able to keep Maye protected long enough to hit on the explosive plays they’ve found success with throughout the season? The Patriots have been able to make it this far without great offensive play in the playoffs, but it will be harder to do against a Seattle team with a stout defense and a better offense than the Texans, Chargers or Broncos.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated