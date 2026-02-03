Seahawks Coach Finally Got Annoyed With Question About Russell Wilson's Super Bowl INT

The Seahawks are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015 as they will take on the Patriots this Sunday in Santa Clara.

While this is a completely new version of the Seahawks, the lasting memory from that last Super Bowl trip is still fresh on the minds of many of their fans and was a hot topic during Monday night's traditional opening media session.

We're talking, of course, about Russell Wilson's interception at the goal line in the final minute that gave New England a dramatic 28-24 victory. Facing second-and-goal from the 1-yard line, then-Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll opted to throw the ball instead of handing it off to the Marshawn Lynch, and the rest is history.

Current Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was asked a number of times Monday night what he would do if Seattle found itself in that situation this Sunday night against the Patriots. At first he had fun with the questions, laughing them off and having a good time with them.

But then finally he rightfully got annoyed by yet another similar inquiry about it, saying:

"I don't know. I mean, I'm kind of done answering that question."

Here's a video of Macdonald getting asked about that four different times, with his annoyed answer coming at the end:

And he had four different answers 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/0CTf9WEpUT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2026

Each person who asked that similar question probably thought they were being the most original person in the room. The truth is, it quickly became a hacky bit and Macdonald handled it as well as he could.

Again, this is a completely different Seahawks roster and a completely different Seahawks coaching staff from that team that lost to New England in Phoenix. It's understandable that they would be asked about that infamous Super Bowl moment, especially in the circus-like scene that the opening night event has become.

Good on Macdonald for having some fun with it at first. And good on Macdonald for finally making it clear that he was done answering a question that had quickly grown stale.

