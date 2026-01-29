Super Bowl LX Uniforms Revealed: What Patriots, Seahawks Will Wear in Big Game

Super Bowl LX is (almost) here!

With just over a week to go, both the AFC participant in the Patriots and the NFC participant in the Seahawks are hard at work in their respective cities before bolting to Santa Clara, Calif. this coming weekend ahead of the season’s final contest.

The most important information—of course—is what these two teams will wear in the NFL’s big game, and on Thursday night, both New England and Seattle revealed the kits they’ll wear on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here’s a look at each uniform.

Patriots Super Bowl LX Uniforms

The Super Bowl LX uni 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3W7hpIWC2q — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 29, 2026

The Patriots, the home team in Super Bowl LX, were given first dibs to pick their uniforms and are going with their white jerseys and white pants.

New England has dubbed themselves the “Road Warriors” while going a perfect 9–0 away from Gillette Stadium this season—and will look to keep that streak alive on Super Bowl Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Seahawks Super Bowl LX Uniforms

Super Bowl LX threads. pic.twitter.com/OrsGaJHsw4 — xz* - Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 29, 2026

The Seahawks, given the second choice behind the Patriots, were all but forced into their navy jerseys for Super Bowl Sunday, as NFL teams are not allowed to wear alternate uniforms in the big game.

Seattle will pair this with their navy pants to give itself a one-color look against New England.

Super Bowl LX Patches

A look at the patches the Seahawks will wear on their jerseys in Super Bowl LX. | Photo via @Seahawks on X.

There are several patches being worn on each team’s jerseys on Super Bowl Sunday.

Both the Patriots and Seahawks will wear the Super Bowl LX logo along with a “USA 250” patch as part of the league’s celebration of America's semiquincentennial. Additionally, Seattle will sport a patch commemorating the franchise’s 50th anniversary, while captains for both teams will wear their customary captain’s patches.

