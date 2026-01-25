Patriots WR Mack Hollins Arrives With Iconic Reference

The New England Patriots head into their biggest game of the season, as they face the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game at Empower Field at Mile High.

It's a big time moment for the franchise, which went into a period of rebuilding following the departure of quarterback Tom Brady and the firing of head coach Bill Belichick, both of whom will have a bust in Canton at the end of their careers.

First-year head coach Mike Vrabel has built a strong group defensively and leaned on young quarterback Drake Maye on offense, who possesses many options he can use in the attack.

One of those players is Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins, who is back from a recent absence from the team due to injury.

Mack Hollins Makes Iconic Movie Reference

Hollins arrived to Empower Field at Mile High full of hope and also some swagger and confidence about himself as well.

It's not too surprising, as he's back from an abdomen injury that landed him on the Injured-Reserve list, keeping him out of the final two games of the season and the first two games of the playoffs.

Hollins referenced the 1979 film "The Warriors", dressed like the character Luther, donning long hair, a headband and a leather jacket, while also clanking the three bottles on his left hand and shouting, "Warriors, come out to play."

He was also wearing a hoodie underneath his jacket and had no shoes on, going barefoot while walking to the locker room.

Mack Hollins: “WARRIORS, COME OUT TO PLAY” pic.twitter.com/yppfN33uRM — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 25, 2026

Luther is a rival gang leader in the film of the warriors and taunts them with the bottles from his car and repeatedly chants, "Warriors, come out to play!"

Hollins is referencing the film to drum up the stakes for the important matchup with the Broncos and giving the Patriots a rallying cry to get ready for this moment.

Hollins Having Impressive Season with Patriots

The Patriots signed Hollins to a two-year deal back on March 14, 2025 and have gotten great production out of him this season, especially before the injury.

Hollins started 13 of 15 games for New England in the regular season, making 46 catches for 550 yards, 12.6 yards per reception, plus two touchdowns.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) celebrates a catch against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) with New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

He put up a season-high of seven receptions twice, for 89 yards in the 32-13 Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium and for 69 yards in the 28-24 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, his last game out.

Hollins had his most receiving yards with 106 on six catches in the 28-23 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

He also had his two touchdowns on a four-yard catch in the 33-27 road win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and an eight-yard catch in the 42-13 home win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Hollins ranked third on the team in both receptions and receiving yards before his injury, which he just came back from on Jan. 22.

The Patriots need everything they can get against the Broncos and they could use a strong performance from Hollins.

