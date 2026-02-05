Predicting Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Setlist

Trying to condense Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny's wide-ranging and chart-topping discography into one 13-minute medley is like trying to read the 1,225-page epic War and Peace in one sitting—you could, I guess, but you're bound to miss some of the best parts.

Unfortunately, such compression is always the case with the Super Bowl halftime show, the headliner must pick and choose which of their many hits they'll reprise for a mid-game concert on America's biggest stage. And while this selection process might prove difficult for any artist, it feels especially unfair to this year's selection—the one and only Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a.k.a Bad Bunny, who has released five solo studio albums (among other EPs and singles) since his debut solo LP in 2018. He has so, so much to choose from ... where would he even begin?

Alas, he'll have to cut down the setlist somehow. And I am going to attempt to predict which of his many canciones he'll ultimately choose. Be warned: the following forecast is not definite ... but it was crafted with an intimate knowledge of Benito's biggest hits, some research into his tour setlist, and a little bit of hope, too.

In no particular order:

'BAILE INoLVIDABLE'

Alright, I know I just said that these predictions would be in no particular order, but "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" has such a slow-build beginning that I think it stands a chance of being the first song Benito plays. It's sort of perfect when you think about ... a soft, synthy start with the lights down, some horns, the camera focused solely on his face ... then BAM! The show has begun.

‘Callaíta’

Given the song's mega-profile, it feels like a done deal that fans will hear some rendition of "Callaíta" on Super Bowl Sunday, whether it's a brief sample or a full chorus (I am pulling for the latter). I mean, the music video alone has 1.2 billion—with a b!—views on YouTube. How could you leave that out? Plus, even if you don't consider yourself well-versed in el mundo de Bad Bunny, chances are you've heard this one on the radio, out at a bar, or attending a sporting event in recent years. It's a crowd pleaser, and rightfully so.

'Soy Peor'

"Soy Peor" was one of Bad Bunny's breakout songs, so it tracks that he'd want to pay tribute during such a big career milestone. That said, it's a little slower, so maybe he sticks it in the middle of the setlist for a bit of a downbeat moment. A spot to catch his breath, ever-so briefly reflect on the magnitude of the achievement ... and/or divert attention so stagehands can change some sets around elsewhere on the field.

'I Like It' and 'NuevaYol'

I haven't been totally convinced we'll hear "I Like It," the Cardi B-driven nostalgia play that features verses from Bad Bunny and J Balvin, but I'm starting to think it might happen, especially considering Cardi will presumably be in the house to support Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs. Moreover, given Cardi's Bronx roots, "I Like It" could make for an excellent lead-in to "NuevaYol," a song about N.Y.C. and one of the standouts from the Grammy-winning album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Now, the one hang-up with this theory? Bad Bunny did sing a rendition of "I Like It" with Shakira during Super Bowl LIV, so he might not do it again. Either way, though, I'm still betting on "NuevaYol."

'La Santa'

If it's not Cardi B who cameos, it could very well be Daddy Yankee, a fellow Puertorriqueño and reggaeton legend. He and Bad Bunny struck major streaming gold on 2020 hit "La Santa," one of the fewer than 1,200 songs to reach one billion-plus streams on Spotify, so I feel optimistic they could reprise the banger for the Santa Clara crowd. That said, the two have also collaborated on Yankee's hit "Dura," among other songs, so I'm open to surprise selections. Hopefully, "Gasolina" is worked in there somehow, too.

'Tití Me Preguntó'

Omitting "Tití Me Preguntó" would be a true miscarriage of justice, so I am betting the proverbial house on it happening. This fast-paced ditty about the singer's love life and his family's nagging was inescapable in the summer of 2022—and for good reason. It's electric to sing in a group; the fast beat is perfect for shaking your hips; and the overall anti-relationship theme is emblematic of summer freedom and warm weather. Granted, Benito would be performing it in Northern California in February ... but it would still be nonsensical to exclude it from the setlist.

'DtMF'

Again, I say: Although these selections are meant to be in no particular order, it does seem likely that Señor Bunny will end with a nod toward "DtMF," the title track from his most recent album. It's a song about wishing you enjoyed the moment more, wishing you took more pictures when you had the chance, and wishing you better appreciated those who loved you passionately and obviously when you could. It's the perfect track to wrap up a once-in-a-lifetime performance—and, depending on how you look at it, maybe even the perfect call to action in these divisive times.

¡Buena suerte, Benito!

