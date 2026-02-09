Sam Darnold Shared an Inspiring Message After Seahawks' Super Bowl Win

Sam Darnold’s journey to become a Super Bowl champion was unlike any other before him. The Seahawks quarterback is playing for his fifth team in eight seasons, and after bouncing around the league as both a starter and a backup, he was able to lead Seattle to a most improbable championship.

While basking in the glory of reaching the pinnacle of football, Darnold was asked about his journey from being cast out by the Jets to winning a championship with the Seahawks, and he provided a rather inspiring message for fans.

“I’ve always believed in myself because of my family and friends. It’s as simple as that. As long as you believe in yourself, anything is possible,” Darnold said during his postgame interview on the field.

Sam Darnold: "As long as you believe in yourself, anything is possible."



Well said. pic.twitter.com/3DA9V8N1Fc — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 9, 2026

There’s perhaps no one more fitting to deliver that message. Darnold was a first-round pick by the Jets in 2018. After three rocky seasons in New York, in which he spawned more memes than playoff berths, the Jets moved on and he landed with the Panthers. He spent two seasons in Carolina before leaving the organization, after which he went to San Francisco and was the backup quarterback for the 49ers. He got another starting opportunity with the Vikings in 2024 after J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury. Despite leading Minnesota to a 14-win season, the Vikings opted to name McCarthy the starter of the future and moved on from Darnold after the season. The Seahawks took a chance on him, trading Geno Smith to the Raiders and signing Darnold to a three-year deal. That move is one that will go down in history for the franchise.

Throughout his bumpy road to becoming a Super Bowl champion, one thing remained consistent: Darnold’s belief in himself. Regardless of his situation, his faith in his own ability to lead a team to a championship never wavered. Everything came to fruition on Sunday as he helped navigate the win over the Patriots at Levi’s Stadium.

