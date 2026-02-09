Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald in Total Disbelief After Winning the Super Bowl

The Seahawks beat the Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX. There was not much drama in the game because the New England offense struggled against the Seattle defense for most of the game.

When it finally ended, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald walked out onto the field with what looked like a feeling of disbelief. After a quick Gatorade bath and a polite handshake with Pats coach Mike Vrabel, Macdonald stopped and looked to the sky in an effort to take it all in.

The look[s] on his face said it all.

MIKE MACDONALD GETS THE GATORADE BATH 🙌



(📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/I3q1aJxqnm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2026

NBC switched cameras and showed Macdonald looking up into the confetti. Then, they showed him leaning over with his hands on his knees before standing back up with a truly shocked look on his face.

The Seahawks hired Macdonald to be their head coach in 2024. He's now 24-10 in the regular season, 4-0 in the postseason and one of the youngest coaches to ever win a Super Bowl. That's definitely worth a moment of reflection.

