Drake Maye Made Unfortunate NFL History After Being Sacked Six Times in Super Bowl Loss

Super Bowl LX was not a good one for Drake Maye and the Patriots.

New England’s offense was absolutely dominated by the Seahawks to a shocking degree. The only points Maye was able to muster up came in garbage time in the fourth quarter. Otherwise Seattle gave him no room to breath all night long and were constantly in Maye’s grill whenever the Pats tried to pass the ball. And while credit must be given to coach Mike Macdonald’s unit, Maye and his teammates were obviously not up to the challenge. Every member of the New England offense looked shellshocked from the first quarter on.

Just as it takes a team to play a great game, it takes a team to play an exceptionally poor one. Such was the case with the Patriots in this Super Bowl. It resulted in an unfortunate bit of NFL history for the team’s young quarterback.

Maye was sacked a whopping six times in Super Bowl LX. In the lead-up to the big game he had been sacked 15 times in three playoff games. When the final whistle blew on Sunday Maye had taken a total of 21 sacks in the 2025 playoffs— a new record in the Super Bowl era, per NFL researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno. Maye blew past Joe Burrow’s previous record of 19 sacks taken during the Bengals’ run in 2021.

Some will end up using it as a stat that reflects the poor quailty of the Patriots’ offensive line, and after the Seahawks loss it’s hard to make any argument otherwise. But this statistic is really about who New England came up against in these playoffs. Each of the four teams the Patriots drew boasted an elite pass rush. In fact, all four ranked in the top 10 for total sacks on the year. New England’s offensive line played poorly but went up against a truly great series of pass-rush defenses who ate Maye alive even in winning efforts.

Regardless, it is a stat that should be plastered on the Gillette Stadium walls this offseason. The Patriots were overmatched everywhere against the Seahawks but a better showing from the offensive line could have given Maye enough time to recover from his own slow start. They failed and it must be the No. 1 priority for the Patriots to address in free agency and the draft.

