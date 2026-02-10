Seahawks Kicker Jason Myers Made Super Bowl History With Five Field Goals

Super Bowl LX was a game of field goals, specifically by the Seahawks, in the first half alone on Sunday night. At one point, fans wondered if either the Seahawks or the Patriots would even score a touchdown or if it would be a game solely decided by field goals, which would’ve been a Super Bowl first.

Seattle kicker Jason Myers was the only player who scored in the first half by making three field goals to put the halftime score at 12–0. Then, he scored a fourth field goal on Seattle’s first drive of the second half. He added a fifth field goal made in the fourth quarter. And he added two extra points off Seattle's two touchdowns. The final score of Super Bowl LX was 29–13, and Myers was responsible for 17 of the Seahawks’ points.

Myers’s five field goals were the most made in a single Super Bowl in history, as he surpassed a four-way tie for four field goals made in previous Super Bowls.

Fans online were wondering if Myers would be named the Super Bowl MVP, especially when he was the only player who scored in the first half. He would’ve been the first kicker to win the award if he had been named MVP—in the end, running back Kenneth Walker III earned the award.

Still, Myers was on top of the world still on Monday when he spoke on The Today Show about his performance and the Seahawks’ win.

“Amazing weekend,” Myers said, via NFL.com. “It doesn’t feel real yet. Maybe in a couple weeks, it’ll start to settle in a little bit. Right now, we’re just enjoying the moment.”

Myers made incredible NFL history with his final performance on Sunday for the season. Myers’s 2025 season total points scored equated to 206 total points during the regular and postseasons. This amount surpassed Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson’s long-standing record of 198 points from 17 games in 2006.

