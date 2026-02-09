Stefon Diggs Makes Blunt Admission About His Patriots Future After Super Bowl LX Loss

Stefon Diggs came the closest he’s ever been to winning a Super Bowl on Sunday night, but just like his other career playoff losses, he ultimately fell short.

The Patriots star wide receiver saw his first season in New England end in heartbreak as the AFC conference champs got pummeled by a gritty and defensively stout Seahawks side. Seattle held the Patriots scoreless until the fourth quarter and finished the job with a resilient 29-13 win.

Sunday’s game marked Diggs’s first-ever Super Bowl berth of his career—the farthest he previously got was the AFC title game back when he was on the Bills in 2020. As Diggs sadly looks back at yet another ring-less campaign, he took some time to briefly address his future with the Patriots organization.

“Oh (expletive). Unless they opt out of the contract,” Diggs said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “I anticipate being here, so I hope so. Love my guys. I had a hell of a year playing with them. Built some real family-like bond, so I hope so, I don’t control it though.”

Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million deal with the Pats in March 2025, but the contract is backloaded and thus gives the team flexibility if they so wish. Diggs’s deal was designed to give the Pats a potential out this offseason—likely a safeguard due to his ACL injury in ‘24—with Diggs’s cap hit set to be $28 million in ‘26 and $26.5 million in ’27.

Diggs, 32, is coming off his 11th NFL season and may not have many more productive years left in him, though he did enjoy a solid debut campaign in Foxborough (85 catches, 1,013 yards and four touchdowns across 17 regular season games).

“Had a hell of a time in Minnesota, had a hell of a time in Buffalo, had hell of a time in Houston,” continued Diggs. “I don’t compare and contrast. You know, comparison is the thief of joy. I had a good time at all those places. Did it work out? No. But I’m happy where I’m at right now and embrace what I got going on here, so I’m just super thankful.”

Following the Patriots’ dashed Super Bowl dreams, whether Diggs stays in New England or not is a decision that appears out of his control. Diggs is also facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault from an alleged incident dating back to Dec. 2. His previously scheduled arraignment on Jan. 23 was postponed to Feb. 13, after the Super Bowl, at his attorneys’ request.

