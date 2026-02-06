Tom Brady’s Latest Bid to Please Everyone Is Cowardly, and the Reaction Is Warranted

SAN FRANCISCO — On September 10, 2023, Tom Brady—fighting back tears—told a sold-out Gillette Stadium crowd that he was a “Patriot for life,” as New England honored the greatest quarterback in NFL history during a halftime ceremony following his retirement from the NFL.

He lied.

While speaking on the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray this week ahead of Super Bowl LX between New England and Seattle, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said that he has “no dog in the fight” when asked about who he'd be rooting for. “May the best team win.”

Naturally, not only Patriots fans, but a host of both former and current players have since spoken out about his choice not to publicly support New England.

“That’s bullcrap, Tom. Come on now,” former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork said while speaking with WEEI on Wednesday from Radio Row. “This ain’t political ... [The] Raiders ain’t in it ... Man, look, at the end of the day, if you’re a ‘Patriot for life,’ you know what it is. Don't give me that political bullcrap.”

“Tom Brady I am highly, I mean highly, disappointed in you not rooting for your ex teammate, Mike Vrabel who is about to do something special," former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel posted on X (formerly Twitter), before adding: "Tom Brady new name 'Flaw Ass Brady'."

Even current Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane said, “personally, it makes me sick,” when asked about Brady’s comments on Thursday.

Brady’s latest attempt to please everyone is cowardly, and he deserves all the criticism

Tom Brady is Fox's No. 1 color commentator alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Brady first told Gray about his rooting interest—or lackthereof—in Super Bowl LX, I didn’t think much of it. Over the coming days, however, it's continued to irk me (hence this mini-column).

It’s no secret that Tom Brady has his hands full at this point in his career, and is increasingly dealing with conflicts of interest at every turn. From his spot as Fox's No. 1 color commentator to his minority ownership stake in the Raiders, the 48-year-old has his eggs in multiple baskets—and therefore, has walked a careful line.

But that’s no excuse to not stand behind the team that gave you everything.

The Patriots and Bill Belichick took a chance on Brady when they selected him with the No. 199 pick in the 1999 NFL draft. From there, the skinny signal-caller who lacked “great physical stature and strength,” of course, earned everything that he achieved. From climbing a four-quarterback depth chart to winning six Super Bowl titles in New England, Brady's success was self-made. That being said, it may have never happened if the Patriots hadn’t taken a chance on a player the rest of the league ignored—making his refusal to back them increasingly softer in nature.

Did things end poorly between the two sides before Brady's brief career-ending tenure with the Buccaneers? Sure. But since his retirement, owner Robert Kraft—who the quarterback once dubbed “like a second father” to him—has done his part to honor him at every turn. Between the aforementioned “Thank You, Tom” game, an entire summer night in June of 2024 dedicated to inducting him into their Hall of Fame, and this past August’s statue unveiling in Foxborough, the franchise has gone above and beyond to maintain the relationship.

Now, Brady doesn’t want to do the same—at least publicly. And for what reason, exactly? Who's to say. Nobody would have batted an eye if he backed the Patriots, and with Fox not on the call, there was no professional obligation to play Switzerland. This was hardly a conflict of interest or an omission due to the broadcast. This was a choice. One that created more backlash than if he simply stood by the franchise he claimed he was a part of “for life.”

In the end, it was cowardly. And criticism is deserved.

Oh, and miss me with the “competitor” argument, or that fact that the Raiders' next coach is likely to be Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Brady does have a dog in this fight, and his silence makes it clear that he doesn't care how they come out of it.

