Tom Brady’s Old Teammates Called Him Out for Not Siding With Patriots in Super Bowl

Tom Brady’s rooting interest in Super Bowl LX was brought up on a recent episode of the Let’s Go! podcast. The former Patriots quarterback made clear that he wasn’t picking a side when it comes to Sunday’s game, during which his old team will take on the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.

Brady, who won six Super Bowls in New England, is now the minority owner of the Raiders. Despite his two decades spent as the quarterback for the Patriots, he opted against rooting for his old team in its first Super Bowl appearance since 2018.

“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win,” said Brady.

Those comments didn’t sit well with some of his former teammates, who expressed their displeasure that Brady wasn’t openly rooting for the Patriots on Sunday. Ex-NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who caught more touchdown passes from Brady in his career than any other receiver, addressed the comments during an appearance on Up and Adams, joking that he thinks Brady wishes he was playing in the game, rather than watching it.

Former Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork wasn’t pleased with Brady’s comments, either. Speaking at Super Bowl LX Radio Row, Wolfork called Brady refraining from making a pick “bull crap.”

“At the end of the day, if you’re a Patriot for life, you know what it is. Don’t give me that political bull crap, that’s just what it is. If you don’t think we’re gonna win, just pick Seattle then. Don’t straddle the fence,” Wilfork said to WEEI.

In addition to Wilfork, Asante Samuel, who played with Brady in New England from 2003 to ‘07, called out Brady on social media, expressing his disappointment that he wasn’t rooting for his former teammate and current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Clearly, Brady’s decision to refrain from making a Super Bowl pick hasn’t sat well with some of his old teammates, and they weren’t afraid to let that be known.

