Josh Allen Has No Excuses for the Bills

All right, Josh Allen, and thank you so much for joining us at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl.

I know that you have teamed up with the Natroll, and we'll get to that in just a second, but first, I gotta say you kind of broke the internet when you showed up to Joe Brady's press conference on crutches.

Um, it's come out now that you were playing on a broken foot in the playoffs.

How severe was the injury?

I mean, it, it, it was painful.

I don't know if severe is the right word.

I was able to play on it and had no risk of re-injuring it more.

Um, it was, don't get me wrong, it didn't feel too good, but on game days, it, it felt perfect.

So it's, uh, there was no excuse with it, I'll tell you that.

Do you think the outcome of that game against Denver would have been different if you were playing at 100%?

No, I don't think so.

I, I think, and more so decision making and um a couple throws that I wish I had back, that's, that's ultimately would have changed it, but I don't think that had any play on it.

You guys come so close every year.

I think you've, you've been in the playoffs pretty much almost every year since you joined the Bills, um, and obviously we know that Bills fans are so passionate.

Does the pressure rise every season as the quarterback of Buffalo?

No, I don't think so.

Not, not for me.

Um, I'm, I'm so internally driven when it comes to that, that I don't really feel or necessarily see what the other pressure is.

Um, and I, I will say I want it extremely badly.

I, I want to bring, uh, Lombardi back to Western New York.

It's It's the, the biggest thing that I can ask for.

Um, you know, we've been close.

Obviously, I haven't been able to get it done and that's just pointing the thumb right at myself.

So, uh, gonna continue to, to, to turn over every rock and, um, every leaf and try to figure out how to do it.

Um, but yeah, I'm, I'm very much looking forward to getting back on the field.

I can tell you that.

Has got some changes obviously made this offseason.

Joe Brady, uh, you guys' new head coach, he's been, uh, with you guys for a couple of years as your offensive coordinator.

What do you think that he can bring to the Bills to help get you guys over the hump?

Yeah, um, obviously, a, a similar face, but just a new energy, um.

You know, I, I respect the heck out of Joe.

Uh, Coach Brady is, we got to call him Coach Brady now.

I've been calling him Joe for 3 years, 3.5 years, but he, he's, he's so real.

I think guys understand that and really appreciate that.

They can see that from him.

Um, the vision that he has, not just for offense, but for defense and special teams too, I think is, uh, gonna be pretty unique.

So, um, you know, he's, he's one of the, Best offensive minds in football, in my opinion.

Um, and he's been around a lot of really, really good, brilliant minds in offensive football.

So, uh, to have that background, to have the experience that he has, obviously won a national championship in LSU and really one of the greatest offensive outings throughout the entire season there.

Um, but yeah, he's, he's done tremendous things, uh, from my point of view, and he's helped me out so much.

Um, but I think the, the realness, um, he's a leader of men and I think guys are gonna really gravitate towards that.

That's one thing people would be surprised to know about him.

I think he can wrap every Lil Wayne song.

Oh wow, word for word.

Hey Joe, yeah, um, obviously the biggest news this offseason is that you're becoming a dad, so how is the fatherhood prep going?

Have you learned how to swaddle yet?

No, I've not learned how to swaddle yet.

Um, I have on that.

I, I know I need to get on that.

I got 22 nieces and 2 nephews, um, so I've got an understanding of it.

I haven't done it myself technically.

Uh, I've babysat a couple times, so.

Um, but obviously, it's, it's a lot different and the lights, uh, shine brightest, I guess when it's yours.

So I'm looking, looking forward to it.

Me and my wife are, my wife's a rock star.

She's, she's, uh, she's handled this like a champ and, um, you know, but nothing.

Nothing more for us just to kind of be in our own little bubble here in the next when, whenever this baby wants to come.

So, um, and obviously, to not to bring up nature all, right, just trying to get as much sleep as I can.

So that's gonna be part of my nightly routine.

So I can wake up feeling fresh and ready to go and, and do whatever I need to do to To help our situation out.

So I'm, I'm ready for it.

I was just gonna say you gotta stock up on the sleep before the baby comes.

So yeah, just as you mentioned, your work with the A troll, tell me about your partnership with us.

Yeah, I think, you know, going back the last few years of just figuring out my diet, figuring out my training exercises, and um trying to be as dialed in as I can on my sleep schedule and my routine there, and it helps me .

Uh, you know, get a good night's sleep.

I feel refreshed and, and ready to go in the morning.

So, um, I think part of the last few years is I feel like I've maybe neglected to sleep.

So it really doesn't matter, uh, what training or diet that you have if you're not kind of, you know, they say offense is a three-phase uh sport, right?

Offense, special, special teams and defense, and I think it's no different than, uh, you know, training, diet, and sleeping.

One Super Bowl question for you.

Your former teammate Stefon Diggs is playing in the Super Bowl, and after, you know, spending years in the NFL trying to reach that milestone, what does it mean to see him reach that milestone after years in the NFL?

You know, very, very happy for him.

Um, I got nothing but love and respect for, for Steph.

Um, obviously, we got another receiver there in Matt Collins too that, you know, those are guys that play football the right way.

They work extremely hard, they practice even harder, um, so.

You know, very, very happy for both of those guys, um, you know, and Drake May too, just the, the, the guy that he is, um, the player that he is, I think the, the personality and the player, they all, they match, um, over there.

He's a great football player and a great player, or a great human being at that.

So, um, you know, it sucks to see an AFC East division rival get in over you , um, but they obviously deserve to be there.

You mentioned Mac.

I interviewed him yesterday , by the way.

He was barefoot at media night, and I asked him if he would wear shoes for the rest of his life to guarantee a Super Bowl, and he said no.

Oh wow, I thought he would have said yes, but that's, no, he said you gotta be committed to the principle.

Yeah, a man has to live by his principles.

All right, a couple of fun ones for you before I let you go.

Who is one teammate that you would let babysit your kid?

Oh, David Edwards.

Why?

He's got 3 daughters, and he's got a 4th kid on the way, so, um, and he's a, he's just a gentleman, just love the guy.

If you could bring any 3 NFL players to a stranded island, who would you choose?

Weirdly enough, I think Mac Hollins would be one of them.

I think the, the whole barefoot kind of like Tarzan vibe that he has, I think that would work well.

He's, he's lived in Florida, lived, lived in Australia for a little bit, so he's, uh, he gets like the animal part of it.

Yeah.

Um, resourceful.

Trying to think.

I got 2 more.

I got 2 more.

Like I need a big guy that hunts.

I think Alec Anderson, he's a teammate of mine in Buffalo, uh, he hunts a little bit, but he's just, he, he, he can do some of the nasty work.

Um, and I need like a.

Fast guy to catch stuff.

I think Christian McCaffrey, and if somehow we had like a, a keyboard or piano, he could play that for us and keep us entertained.

That's, that's a good point.

He's, he's pretty good on the piano.

Um, OK, if you could choose one athlete in the world, past or present, to join the Bills, who would it be?

Oh.

Usain Bolt.

Very fast.

Just, just run.

What position?

What do you mean?

Just put him out wide receiver, just the the or the X and just run goes and posts and just outrun everybody.

It'd be an asset for the bills, that's for sure.

Awesome.

Thank you so much for the time.

I really appreciate it, Josh.