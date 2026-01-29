SI
Giannis Has Played His Last Game for the Bucks
Chris Mannix and Rachel Nichols break down the reports that the Bucks are listening to aggressive trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo after the future hall of famer expressed his desire to play for another team. We discuss if the Bucks will wait until the offseason to deal Giannis, which teams will make a play for him, and if a trade will pay off for the lucky franchise