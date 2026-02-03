College Basketball CANNOT let this happen 👀

Assuming someone takes the dive, Omari Bailey will be a million dollar player in college basketball next year.

Look, there's what, 70 high major coaches, you're not telling me one of them with, with, with, with maybe lacking job security, says, yeah, like he's, he's better than the guy we can get in the portal, and he's more proven.

The, the thing that gets me is.

I got bad advice.

That's a you problem.

You can find all kinds of feedback, but if you only want to listen to the guy you've known since high school who said, you're the bomb, go, man.

Nobody, they don't know what they're talking about.

When they see you, they'll figure out how good you really are.

Then that's how you end up in this situation.

These test cases that we're seeing right now, whether it be Bettiaca, whether it be Bailey, I, I, I think they're gonna go by the wayside pretty quickly, not just because the courts are ruling on it, because I think the kids are getting smarter.

If Omar Bailey shows up in a college uniform next year, I, I, I will perhaps expire.