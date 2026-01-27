What Drake Maye Said About Shoulder Injury Speculation Ahead of Super Bowl LX

Drake Maye’s quote-unquote “shoulder injury”—or lackthereof—has suddenly become the talk of the sports world as the Patriots get ready to take on the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Following New England’s win over Denver on Sunday afternoon, a handful of social media doctors took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that the signal-caller may have suffered an ailment to his throwing arm late in the third quarter. Naturally, the story has quickly taken on a life of its own, with fans and media alike dissecting any available video of Maye to determine whether he appeared to be favoring his shoulder after the game.

During his weekly radio appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Tuesday morning, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was asked about a potential injury to his quarterback, to which he responded that no one on the team is “100% healthy” at this stage of the season. A few hours later, during an appearance on the network’s WEEI Afternoons program, the quarterback himself was asked whether he had suffered an injury.

“I’m feeling good,” said Maye, somewhat side-stepping the question. “I’m feeling good. We’re gonna get some extra rest, and really I don’t think it’s from the game. I think [it's] just a buildup of throwing for, this is what, almost—including training camp—30 weeks straight of throwing and four days a week, it can add up. But no, I think we’ve got some extra rest and I’m feeling good and ready to go for the Super Bowl.”

Drake Maye joined @WEEIAfternoons to discuss the talk of a potential shoulder injury:



"I'm feeling good... We've got some extra rest, and I'm feeling good and ready to go for the Super Bowl."



Could he be limited in practice or the game?



"I think it's too early to say." pic.twitter.com/XazYC2T7IY — WEEI (@WEEI) January 27, 2026

Maye was also asked if he expects to be limited either at practice over the next two weeks or in the Super Bowl itself, and admitted that it's “too early to say.”

“Right now I’m feeling good...” he continued. “Looking forward to getting out there and prepping for the Seahawks and prepping to get ready to go.”

Much ado about nothing? Perhaps, but what’s a Patriots Super Bowl appearance without a little bit of controversy to go along with it?

Welcome to ShoulderGate.

