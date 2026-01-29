What Is the ‘USA 250’ Patch on the Super Bowl LX Uniforms?

Both the Patriots and Seahawks have officially unveiled their uniform combinations ahead of Super Bowl LX—and this year’s sets feature more than just the game’s iconic patch.

As seen in each team’s post displaying their kits on social media on Thursday afternoon, each jersey will sport a patch that says “USA 250” on the right side.

What does it mean? You’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL’s new “USA 250” patch for Super Bowl Sunday.

What does the ‘USA 250’ patch on the Super Bowl LX uniforms mean?

The NFL put "America 250" on its sidelines starting in Week 18. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beginning in Week 18 of this season, the NFL began participating in the nationwide celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This included the words “America 250” being stenciled on each team’s sidelines.

“The NFL is proud to participate in celebrating America's 250th anniversary,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The story of the NFL reflects the story of America, and the American spirit of resilience, innovation and teamwork has helped football grow into a cultural pastime that unites us all. We are excited to honor our country's history and celebrate our collective future.”

Now, in Super Bowl LX, each team will sport a “USA 250” patch on their jerseys, furthering the celebration of America's semiquincentennial.

Here’s a look:

A ’USA 250’ patch will be worn on each Super Bowl uniform. | Photo via @Seahawks on X.

Has the NFL collaborated with the United States on a Super Bowl patch before?

The Steelers and Cowboys wore patches in Super Bowl X to celebrate the country's bicentennial. | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

This is not the first time the NFL has partnered with the country on a jersey patch for the Super Bowl.

As seen above, both the Steelers and Cowboys wore patches in Super Bowl X to close out the 1975-76 season, celebrating the country's bicentennial.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated