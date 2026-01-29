Who Are the Youngest Quarterbacks to Start in a Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks is expected to be a matchup for the ages. And it includes one of the youngest starting quarterbacks to ever play in the Big Game: New England’s Drake Maye.
Maye is just in his second season and already made a Super Bowl, something a very small and elite group of quarterbacks has accomplished. Where does Maye compare in NFL history to other young starting quarterbacks who played for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy?
Who are the youngest NFL quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl?
At age 23, Maye is the second youngest quarterback in NFL history to start in a Super Bowl. Here’s the list of the 10 youngest quarterbacks to start in the Big Game.
Quarterback
Age
Super Bowl & Season
Team
Dan Marino
23 years, 127 days
Super Bowl XIX, 1984
Dolphins
Drake Maye
23 years, 162 days
Super Bowl LX, 2025
Patriots
Ben Roethlisberger
23 years, 340 days
Super Bowl XL, 2005
Steelers
Brock Purdy
24 years, 46 days
2023
49ers
David Woodley
24 years, 97 days
Super Bowl XVII, 1982
Dolphins
Jared Goff
24 years, 112 days
Super Bowl LIII, 2018
Rams
Patrick Mahomes
24 years, 138 days
Super Bowl LIV, 2019
Chiefs
Tom Brady
24 years, 184 days
Super Bowl XXXVI, 2001
Patriots
Jalen Hurts
24 years, 189 days
Super Bowl LVII, 2022
Eagles
Drew Bledsoe
24 years, 346 days
Super Bowl XXXI, 1996
Patriots
Hall of Famer Dan Marino holds the record for being the youngest starting quarterback in the Super Bowl by 35 days over Maye.
Maye is the youngest Patriots quarterback to start in the Big Game, edging out Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe, both of whom were 24 when they started in their respective Super Bowls.
Which NFL quarterbacks made (and won) a Super Bowl in their second season?
There have been eight quarterbacks to start in the Super Bowl in just their second season in the league. Maye is becoming the ninth quarterback to join this elite list. Four of those quarterbacks won the Lombardi in the end—will Maye be next?
Quarterback
Super Bowl & Season
Team
Result
Dan Marino
Super Bowl XIX, 1984
Dolphins
Lost
Kurt Warner
Super Bowl XXXIV, 1999
Rams
Won
Tom Brady
Super Bowl XXXVI, 2001
Patriots
Won
Ben Roethlisberger
Super Bowl XL, 2005
Steelers
Won
Colin Kaepernick
Super Bowl XLVII, 2012
49ers
Lost
Russell Wilson
Super Bowl XLVIII, 2013
Seahawks
Won
Joe Burrow
Super Bowl LVI, 2021
Bengals
Lost
Brock Purdy
Super Bowl LVIII, 2023
49ers
Lost
Drake Maye
Super Bowl LX, 2025
Patriots
TBD
