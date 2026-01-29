Who Are the Youngest Quarterbacks to Start in a Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks is expected to be a matchup for the ages. And it includes one of the youngest starting quarterbacks to ever play in the Big Game: New England’s Drake Maye.

Maye is just in his second season and already made a Super Bowl, something a very small and elite group of quarterbacks has accomplished. Where does Maye compare in NFL history to other young starting quarterbacks who played for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

Who are the youngest NFL quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl?

At age 23, Maye is the second youngest quarterback in NFL history to start in a Super Bowl. Here’s the list of the 10 youngest quarterbacks to start in the Big Game.

Quarterback Age Super Bowl & Season Team Dan Marino 23 years, 127 days Super Bowl XIX, 1984 Dolphins Drake Maye 23 years, 162 days Super Bowl LX, 2025 Patriots Ben Roethlisberger 23 years, 340 days Super Bowl XL, 2005 Steelers Brock Purdy 24 years, 46 days 2023 49ers David Woodley 24 years, 97 days Super Bowl XVII, 1982 Dolphins Jared Goff 24 years, 112 days Super Bowl LIII, 2018 Rams Patrick Mahomes 24 years, 138 days Super Bowl LIV, 2019 Chiefs Tom Brady 24 years, 184 days Super Bowl XXXVI, 2001 Patriots Jalen Hurts 24 years, 189 days Super Bowl LVII, 2022 Eagles Drew Bledsoe 24 years, 346 days Super Bowl XXXI, 1996 Patriots

Hall of Famer Dan Marino holds the record for being the youngest starting quarterback in the Super Bowl by 35 days over Maye.

Maye is the youngest Patriots quarterback to start in the Big Game, edging out Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe, both of whom were 24 when they started in their respective Super Bowls.

Which NFL quarterbacks made (and won) a Super Bowl in their second season?

There have been eight quarterbacks to start in the Super Bowl in just their second season in the league. Maye is becoming the ninth quarterback to join this elite list. Four of those quarterbacks won the Lombardi in the end—will Maye be next?

Quarterback Super Bowl & Season Team Result Dan Marino Super Bowl XIX, 1984 Dolphins Lost Kurt Warner Super Bowl XXXIV, 1999 Rams Won Tom Brady Super Bowl XXXVI, 2001 Patriots Won Ben Roethlisberger Super Bowl XL, 2005 Steelers Won Colin Kaepernick Super Bowl XLVII, 2012 49ers Lost Russell Wilson Super Bowl XLVIII, 2013 Seahawks Won Joe Burrow Super Bowl LVI, 2021 Bengals Lost Brock Purdy Super Bowl LVIII, 2023 49ers Lost Drake Maye Super Bowl LX, 2025 Patriots TBD

More NFL on Sports Illustrated