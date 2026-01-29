SI

Who Are the Youngest Quarterbacks to Start in a Super Bowl?

At age 23, Drake Maye is one of the youngest starting quarterbacks to compete in the Big Game, and he’s playing in just his second season.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is the second-youngest QB to start in a Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks is expected to be a matchup for the ages. And it includes one of the youngest starting quarterbacks to ever play in the Big Game: New England’s Drake Maye.

Maye is just in his second season and already made a Super Bowl, something a very small and elite group of quarterbacks has accomplished. Where does Maye compare in NFL history to other young starting quarterbacks who played for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

Who are the youngest NFL quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl?

At age 23, Maye is the second youngest quarterback in NFL history to start in a Super Bowl. Here’s the list of the 10 youngest quarterbacks to start in the Big Game.

Quarterback

Age

Super Bowl & Season

Team

Dan Marino

23 years, 127 days

Super Bowl XIX, 1984

Dolphins

Drake Maye

23 years, 162 days

Super Bowl LX, 2025

Patriots

Ben Roethlisberger

23 years, 340 days

Super Bowl XL, 2005

Steelers

Brock Purdy

24 years, 46 days

2023

49ers

David Woodley

24 years, 97 days

Super Bowl XVII, 1982

Dolphins

Jared Goff

24 years, 112 days

Super Bowl LIII, 2018

Rams

Patrick Mahomes

24 years, 138 days

Super Bowl LIV, 2019

Chiefs

Tom Brady

24 years, 184 days

Super Bowl XXXVI, 2001

Patriots

Jalen Hurts

24 years, 189 days

Super Bowl LVII, 2022

Eagles

Drew Bledsoe

24 years, 346 days

Super Bowl XXXI, 1996

Patriots

Hall of Famer Dan Marino holds the record for being the youngest starting quarterback in the Super Bowl by 35 days over Maye.

Maye is the youngest Patriots quarterback to start in the Big Game, edging out Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe, both of whom were 24 when they started in their respective Super Bowls.

Which NFL quarterbacks made (and won) a Super Bowl in their second season?

There have been eight quarterbacks to start in the Super Bowl in just their second season in the league. Maye is becoming the ninth quarterback to join this elite list. Four of those quarterbacks won the Lombardi in the end—will Maye be next?

Quarterback

Super Bowl & Season

Team

Result

Dan Marino

Super Bowl XIX, 1984

Dolphins

Lost

Kurt Warner

Super Bowl XXXIV, 1999

Rams

Won

Tom Brady

Super Bowl XXXVI, 2001

Patriots

Won

Ben Roethlisberger

Super Bowl XL, 2005

Steelers

Won

Colin Kaepernick

Super Bowl XLVII, 2012

49ers

Lost

Russell Wilson

Super Bowl XLVIII, 2013

Seahawks

Won

Joe Burrow

Super Bowl LVI, 2021

Bengals

Lost

Brock Purdy

Super Bowl LVIII, 2023

49ers

Lost

Drake Maye

Super Bowl LX, 2025

Patriots

TBD

