Patriots QB Depth Chart: A Look at New England's Options Behind Drake Maye

Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat: I’d be absolutely stunned if Drake Maye doesn't suit up for the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Following New England’s win over the Broncos in Denver on Sunday afternoon—one that clinched their first AFC conference title since 2018—several social media doctors began to speculate that the quarterback may have suffered a shoulder injury during the third quarter of the contest. It has since become one of the top stories in Patriots world this week (alongside Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub), with both Mike Vrabel and Maye himself speaking on the matter on Tuesday.

While the coach and quarterback each did their best to quiet the noise—with Maye going as far as saying he’s “feeling good” ahead of the big game—the story alone makes it worth diving into who New England could turn to should he be unable to go against the Seahawks on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara.

So with that, here’s a look at the Patriots quarterback depth chart.

Patriots Quarterback Depth Chart

Joshua Dobbs is the Patriots' backup quarterback. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

String Player Starter Drake Maye Backup Joshua Dobbs Third String Tommy DeVito

Alongside Maye in New England’s quarterback room are veteran signal-callers Joshua Dobbs and Tommy DeVito.

Dobbs, 31, signed with the Patriots this offseason on a two-year, $8 million contract. A fifth-round pick of the Steelers in 2017, Dobbs has experience with both Vrabel (Titans, 2022) and quarterback coach Ashton Grant (Browns, 2022 to '23).

DeVito, meanwhile, was waived by the Giants during final roster cuts in August and claimed by the Patriots the following day. The 27-year-old has appeared in 12 games in his NFL career—making eight starts and posting a 3–5 record—while throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Patriots and Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 from Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

