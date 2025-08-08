SI

Texans Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Avoided Season-Ending Injury, NFL Insiders Report

The safety will miss time, but has reportedly avoided the worst-case scenario as he enters his first season with Houston.

Madison Williams

Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson avoided the worst-case scenario after suffering a knee injury during practice Thursday. After it was initially reported by KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson that Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn ACL and would miss the season after surgery, new reports indicate that the ligament is intact. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the positive update, which has been confirmed by others including Wilson.

The safety, who is entering his first season with the Texans after being traded from the Super Bowl-winning Eagles, was injured during Thursday's practice. He was unable to move his lower right leg after attempting a tackle and falling to the ground. He was carted off the field after he failed to put pressure on his right leg.

Gardner-Johnson tied for the league's most interceptions last season with six for the Eagles. He played in 16 games last season and totaled 59 tackles and one forced fumble.

With Gardner-Johnson out for the time being, safeties M.J. Stewart and Russ Yeast will likely step into the role. Gardner-Johnson was expected to start at free safety.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

