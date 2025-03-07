Texans to Release Veteran Guard Shaq Mason
The 31-year-old will hit free agency ahead of the new league year on March 12.
The Houston Texans are releasing veteran guard Shaq Mason ahead of the start of the new league year on Mar. 12, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.
The 10-year veteran started 32 games for the Texans over the last two seasons following seven years in New England and one campaign with Tampa Bay.
In total, Mason has started 147 out of 152 games in his career, and will provide a strong interior option for teams looking for offensive line help on the open market this spring.
