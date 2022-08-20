Live Updates: Texans Lead Rams 17-13 early In The Fourth Quarter

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are 23 days away from the start of the 2022 campaign. But Friday night, the Texans will have their second dress rehearsal during a preseason showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

After missing the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, rookie Derek Stingley Jr. will make his unofficial NFL debut.

"I think he's a guy that works extremely hard, obviously physically talented and the guy just goes to work," rookie defensive lineman Thomas Booker said following practice on Wednesday. "He's just focused on his craft, so I always respect that because I try to embody that, as well.

"At the end of the day what matters is what you put out between these lines, and that's going to show up again on game day. I think he's preparing the right way and doing everything to a high standard."

The Texans will also get back quarterback Kyle Allen after he missed the Week 1 matchup with COVID.

Quarterbacks Allen, Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel will likely all see playing time.

INJURY NOTE: Nickel defender Tavierre Thomas is out indefinitely with a quad injury. He is not expected to return for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts and could miss an extended period.

WHO: Houston Texans at L.A. Rams

ODDS: The Texans are 3-point favorites over the Rams.

GAME TIME: Friday, August 19 2022 at 9 p.m. CT



LOCATION: SOFI Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

TV/RADIO: ABC | KTRK 13, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

1st Quarter

The Rams received the opening kickoff.

The Texans' defense forced the Rams into their first three-and-out of the game. But during the punt, Houston was called for an offside, which resulted in Los Angeles receiving a first-down. The Rams were not able to get anything going on their second chance on offense.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey recorded the first sack of the night on Rams quarterback John Wolford.

Change of possession.

The Texans began their first drive with Davis Mills connecting with Nico Collins for 22 yards on two catches. Houston's offense became stagnant outside of Collins, as the Texans failed to convert anything on their first drive of the night.

Change of possession.

Wolford began the second drive of the night for the Rams by connecting with his receivers with a pair of deep pass attempts. Wolford's first pass attempt was a 22-yard completion to Lance McCutcheon and later a 21-yarder to Landen Akers.

Despite the great field position, the Texans' defense came alive to prevent Los Angeles from getting into the end zone. A pass deflection by Stingley and a sack by Demone Harris resulted in the Rams settling for a 43-yard field goal. Rams lead the Texans 3-0.

Change of possession.

The Texans had terrible offensive execution during their second drive of the night. Mills threw his lone pass attempt behind wide receiver Chris Conley to set up 3rd-and-6. On the next play, Rams' defensive tackle Jonah Williams recorded a sack-fumble on Mills. Houston recovered the fumble setting up a punt on 4th-and-29.

Change of possession.

Jonathan Greenard and Roy Lopez quickly ended the Rams' offensive drive with back-to-back sacks on Wolford.

Change of possession.

2nd Quarter

Outside of Mills' eight-yard completion to Collins for a first-down, the Texans' offense came up empty again.

Change of possession.

The Texans' defensive line continued to disrupt the Rams' offensive backfield. Houston held Los Angeles to 4th-and-2 on their own 47, but the Texans allowed Wolford to convert a first-down by connecting with tight end Brycen Hopkins.

The Texans recorded their fifth sack of the night when defensive back Grayland Arnold got to Wolford on a blitz.

Change of possession.

Mills and the Texans' offense continued to struggle. Mills threw a one-yard pass to tight end Brevin Jordan but failed to connect with another target the rest of the drive. Another three-and-out for Houston.

Change of possession.

The Rams began their drive with three consecutive first downs, but a penalty killed the offensive momentum Los Angeles began to establish.

Change of possession.

Another inefficient drive for the Texans late in the second quarter. Instead of a punt, running back Rex Burkhead fumbled following a tackle from Rams' linebacker Jake Gervase.

Change of possession.

Despite receiving the ball on Houston's 20, the Rams had to settle for a field goal to extend their lead to 6-0 over the Texans.

Change of possession.

Houston's final drive of the first half had a series of fantastic events that worked in their favor. Mills connected with wide receiver Phillip Dorsett for a 33-yard completion. A personal foul from Rams' safety Russ Yeast added 15 additional yards to bring the Texans within the Rams' 18.

Mills then threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Collins, who used his 6-foot-4 stature to complete the reception over defensive back Derion Kendrick. The Texans took a 7-6 lead into the halftime break.

3rd Quarter

After closing out the first half with a touchdown pass to Collins, Mills' night came to an end entering the second half. Kyle Allen replaced Mills under center as Houston began the third quarter with another three-and-out.

Change of possession.

Similar to the Texans, the Rams underwent a quarterback change with Bryce Perkins coming in for Wolford. Los Angeles' offensive struggles continued with another three-and-out despite the quarterback replacement.

Change of possession.

Wide receiver Chester Rogers helped the Texans find some momentum on the offensive side of the ball with a 30-yard kick return. Houston went on to have their most successful offensive drive of the night.

Led by Allen, the Texans put together a 10-play drive that resulted in a touchdown reception for rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano. Houston leads Los Angeles 14-6 midway through the third quarter.

Change of possession.

The Rams had recorded another three-and-out, which resulted in another punt. Rogers fumbled on the punt return that led to the Rams scoring following linebacker Chris Garrett's recovery. Texans lead Rams 14-13 late in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Texans held on to the ball for a little over five minutes with 12 plays. The drive ended with Ka'imi Fairbairn drilling a 42-yard field goal attempt to extend the Texans lead 17-13 over the Rams.

