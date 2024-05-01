Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings: Where's Texans Stand Now?
The Houston Texans had an incredible 2024 NFL Draft haul, bringing in new talents to add depth and fit the team's style without having a pick in the first round of the draft. Starting their haul on the second day, they still brought in much-needed talents to help the team get one step closer to Super Bowl contention.
First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud led the Texans to a 10-7 record season a year ago. Time and development had Houston poised for an incredible second season with those two. Then, they acquired Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon to give Stroud more weapons.
That said, the roster was already well-built. Ryans has a distinct style and culture established, making it easy to add depth in the draft. The team is undoubtedly better heading into OTA's this offseason than they were at the end of last season, and that's saying a lot for the up-and-coming franchise.
With the draft in the rearview mirror, Bleacher Report updated their NFL Power Rankings, taking into account each team's additions in the draft.
In the updated power rankings, the Texans were slotted at No. 4 across the entire league. They trail the back-to-back Super Bowl winners in the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions for the top spot. Bleacher Report NFL analyst Brent Sobleski is very high on the new-look Texans.
"The Houston Texans leave this year's draft as the NFL's hype darlings after last season's surprise run to an AFC South title and postseason win—including among our analysts," Bleacher Report wrote.
Again, Sobleski is very high on the Texans, and it's not just a result of the hype produced around the franchise during their 10-7 run — including a postseason victory — a season ago.
"Last season, the Texans were a great story," Sobleski said. "This year, they should be treated like a true contender. DeMeco Ryans is legit as a head coach. More importantly, C.J. Stroud looks every bit like a premier quarterback, and he's only going to get better. The organization spent this offseason building up the rest of the roster after hitting a grand slam during last year's draft."
Having a coach like Ryans — someone the franchise believes in and trusts — is very important heading into this era. This is more than hype. This is an arrival for the Texans, and they've got to treat it like it. Making sound, intentional moves is important as the team moves closer to contention and should treat themselves as a genuine threat.
"Along with signing veteran pass-rushers Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry to beef up the defensive front, as well as trading for standout wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Texans bolstered their secondary with the Day 2 draft selections of Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter and USC safety Calen Bullock. Houston will field a complete team this fall. Look out."
Again, this is an arrival for Houston. They added playmakers and sound defenders. They've got the weapons and star under center offensively. The Texans will be a real threat next season, and analysts seem to understand such.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Follow Kade on Twitter.