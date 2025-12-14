Texans Provide Woody Marks Injury Update After Cardinals Game

It looks like Woody Marks' injury suffered during the Houston Texans' Week 15 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals that took him out for the entire second half doesn't appear to be anything too serious.

During Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans' postgame presser after a 40-20 win vs. the Cardinals, he noted that Marks could've returned to the game if needed, but the team decided to roll with backups Dare Ogunbowale and Jawhar Jordan for the rest of the way.

Woody Marks Could've Returned vs. Cardinals

It's a refreshing development for the Texans, who saw their rookie runner get his day cut short with a minor ankle injury that forced him into the blue medical tent in the first half, but seemingly shouldn't be anything to limit him moving forward.

Before leaving with his injury, Marks had logged seven carries for 30 yards, claiming a touchdown in the first quarter after diving into the end zone from a botched snap.

While Marks ended up sidelined, it would be the Texans' duo of veteran Dare Ogunbowale and undrafted rookie Jawhar Jordan to step up as the main ball-carriers in the backfield, with the latter taking control of the majority of that work as Nick Chubb was also sidelined with a rib injury before kickoff.

Jordan wound up claiming 15 carries for 101 yards, while Ogunbowale was a bit less involved with five carries for two yards.

Still, a productive day on the ground for the Texans altogether even without their top-two ball-carriers in the mix for most of the way, and could have the chance for both of Marks and Chubb to rejoin the lineup heading into their Week 16 game on the horizon vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

With that in mind, it'll be worth keeping an eye on the status of both Marks and Chubb throughout their upcoming week of practice, which will give a bit more clarity on what to expect for the week ahead.

