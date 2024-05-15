Jayden Daniels Plans to 'Outdo' Texans QB C.J. Stroud's Historic Rookie Year
The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the hopes of finding their franchise quarterback. The thought process is very similar to what the Houston Texans did last year when they selected C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick.
Stroud and Daniels hail from the same area of California and have forged a relationship dating back quite a way. They are now both in the NFL and Daniels is looking to follow in Stroud's footsteps, even looking to surpass his historic rookie season.
During a sit down on "All Facts No Brakes" with Keyshawn Johnson, Daniels described his relationship with Stroud while taking a subtle jab at him in the process.
"I mean, I'd be lying if I say I don't want to do better than him his rookie year," Daniels said. "But what he did, like you said, is unheard of. So it's like, I'm not comparing myself to him. I mean, just me being a competitor, us being from the same area I want to outdo him. Just like, you know, he was a two-time Heisman finalist, but he ain't win one. So I won one."
Those are lofty goals for Daniels. Going above Stroud's 63.9% completion percentage, 4,108 passing yards, and 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions will undoubtedly be a tall task. Throw in the fact that Stroud was named a Pro Bowler and led the Houston Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs, that feat seems even tougher.
Not saying it can't be done as Daniels has shown he is an elite player with multiple skill sets to light things up in the NFL, but it will all have to come together for him with a Commanders team that is starting fresh from square one.
