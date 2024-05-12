Texans' Stefon Diggs Embraced By All-Time Greats
Outside of making an appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, Stefon Diggs has kept a low profile since the Houston Texans acquired him in a trade from the Buffalo Bills on April 3.
But on May 4, Diggs participated in J.J. Watt's charity softball game at Constellation Field. Diggs was one of seven players representing Team Current Texans, who fell 14-1 to the Texans Legend.
Before the friendly competition, there was a moment when Diggs found himself sitting alongside three of the franchise's all-time greats amid Watt, Andre Johnson, and coach DeMeco Ryans. The charity softball game proved to be the official homecoming party to welcome the All-Pro wide receiver to the organization.
"It was great seeing Stefon out there," Ryans said. "Stefon is a very well-known and popular player throughout the league. The one thing about the league; everyone respects great players. Stefon is a great player. He has done it for a long time in this league."
The Texans landed the four-time Pro Bowler in exchange with the Bills for a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Diggs began his career as a fifth-round pick (No. 146 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft and has established himself as one of the league's top wide receivers. In 2023, Diggs recorded his sixth consecutive season of 1,000 yards.
"Our legends have played against him, and they know what type of guy he is," Ryans said. "It is mutual respect when you see Stefon show up and see our guys embrace him. That is what Houston is all about. That is what this city is all about. It is all about love, embracing and uplifting each other. That's what you saw with Stefon and our legends."
