Where Does Texans' Nico Collins' Extension Rank Among Highest-Paid Receivers?
Tuesday afternoon marked a monumental day for star wide receiver Nico Collins and the Houston Texans. According to reports, Collins agreed to a three-year, $72.7 million contract extension, which includes $52.0 million guaranteed.
With an annual salary of $24.0 million, Collins' new deal will have him projected as the league's seventh highest-paid wideout at the start of 2025.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Nico Collins' Road to Greatness Leads to Career-Best Season
He trails A.J. Brown ($32.0M), Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30.02M), Tyreek Hill ($30.0M), Davante Adams ($28.0 M), Cooper Kupp ($26.7M) and DeVonta Smith ($25.0M).
Collins' rankings will likely change, given that Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins, Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, and Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb are next to receive a massive payday. However, Collins' deal demonstrates that the Texans view their former third-round pick as one of the most prominent wideouts in the league.
"I am not going to say nobody’s better than me — I’ve got that confidence," Collins said on the Airing It Out podcast in February. "My mindset is just go play ball. I’ve got a lot more to prove."
The extension comes following Collins' breakout season in 2023. He appeared in 15 games and notched 1,297 yards on 80 catches and eight touchdowns to help the Texans finish the year with a 10-7 record while advancing to the Divisional Round of the postseason.
He became the fourth player in franchise history to reach over 1,000-yards — joining Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, and Brandon Cooks. Collins also became the first prospect drafted by general manager Nick Caserio to receive an extension.
As Houston's top wide receiver in the passing attack, Collins had five games in which he notched 100 or more yards. His best career performance came during the Texans' Week 18 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, where he finished with nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown.
READ MORE: John Metchie III Selected as PFWA's George Halas 2024 Award Winner
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.