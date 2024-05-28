Texans' John Metchie III Selected as PFWA's George Halas 2024 Award Winner
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III received the 2024 George Halas Award from the Professional Football Writers of America. Metchie received the award after returning to play for the 2023 season, a year after battling acute promyelocytic leukemia.
Metchie became the second player in franchise history to win the honor. The first came from David Quessenberry in 2024.
In his first full season, Metchie finished with 16 catches for 158 yards. However, for the first time since getting drafted by the Texans in the second round (No. 44 overall) in 2022, Metchie has had an entire offseason to focus on football. The results could lead to him establishing himself as a vital member of the Texans' offense in 2024.
"He has a ton of value — a huge impact that I think he will bring this season," C.J. Stroud said on April 15. "I think last year was good to get his feet back in the water coming off of an injury then something so traumatic like being sick how he was.
"His mindset is that he’s just ready to come back and ball. Not only is he a great football player, but he’s a great person and I wouldn’t want anybody else other than those guys in that room. Metchie is looking amazing."
The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. The award is named for Halas, a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who was associated with the Chicago Bears and NFL from their inception in 1920 until his death in 1983 as an owner, manager, player and promoter. Halas won 324 games and six NFL titles in 40 seasons as a coach.
