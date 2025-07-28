Texans Legend Andre Johnson's Hall of Fame Ring Stolen in Home Burglary
Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and retired Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson was the victim of a home burglary this past weekend. Johnson's custom Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence was among the items stolen from his Houston-area residence.
Law enforcement have launched an investigation into the theft, which included the iconic ring and other pieces of jewelry and memorabilia commemorating the wide receiver's storied NFL career.
Johnson’s agent, Kennard McGuire, confirmed the break-in but declined to provide further comment as the investigation is active. As of Monday evening, no arrests have been made.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reported the incident and also verified that law enforcement is investigating the theft of "several sentimental football items" that "commemorate his NFL career," in addition to jewelry that was stolen from Johnson's home.
Johnson was formally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2024 and received his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during a ceremony at a Houston Texans game last season. He is the first player in franchise history to receive the prestigious honor.
Andre Johnson was a key piece of the Houston Texans franchise for 12 NFL seasons, retiring as one of the most dominant receivers in the modern era. He currently ranks eleventh all-time with 1,062 career receptions and 14,185 receiving yards.
The former wideout remains an active member of the community and supporter of the team. Johnson was observed with current Houston wide receiver Tank Dell during Texans practice on Saturday:
A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Johnson is also a member of the Texans' Ring of Honor, the Houston Sports Hall of Fame, and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.