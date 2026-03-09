Texans Re-Sign Former Chargers DT to Bolster Defensive Line

The Houston Texans are bringing back one of their defensive lineman from last year's roster on for another one-year deal.

According to his agent Mike McCartney, the Texans are signing defensive tackle Naquan Jones to a one-year, $2 million contract to return for 2026.

Congrats @thealmightynay agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @HoustonTexans — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 9, 2026

The deal comes just under 24 hours before the negotiation window opens for legal tampering across the NFL for free agency, and locks in some additional depth on the Texans' front seven before Jones has a chance to hit the open market.

A cheap, team-friendly contract that cements the 6-foot-3, 313-pound tackle on through the 2026 season, and on for a second year with the Texans.

What Are Texans Getting in Naquan Jones?

Jones isn't quite an addition to the roster that will sit at the top of headlines, but he does fill in as a necessary addition to Houston's defense for 2026.

Jones was initially brought aboard the Texans roster earlier this season as a waiver pickup from the Los Angeles Chargers, where he was stationed before being cut in the middle of the 2025 campaign, but quickly scooped up as a depth defensive tackle on Houston's roster.

Before joining Houston, Jones had been a part of a couple of other teams as a depth piece on the defensive line, having initially been with the Tennessee Titans for the first two and a half years of his career, then with the Arizona Cardinals for a year and a half.

The veteran defensive tackle had ultimately played four games on the Texans' defensive line amid their multiple injuries to the front seven as the year went on. In those showings, he totaled three tackles: two solo and one assisted.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) carries the ball as Houston Texans defensive tackle Naquan Jones (91) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While there were some questions as to whether Jones would be back on the roster for another year, having been a midseason waiver addition, it's clear the Texans liked what they saw from Jones on the defensive end to warrant his spot on the roster headed into 2026, and now earn him a $2 million deal.

Signing Jones also gives the Texans some added security on their defensive line headed into free agency, as they'll also be facing the pending free agent status of Sheldon Rankins and Tim Settle Jr. for the 2026 season; both vital parts of their defensive tackle room when healthy, but each becomes unrestricted free agents next week.

In reality, the Texans will likely have one of, if not both, of Rankins and Settle Jr. on the roster for 2026. But by signing Jones to another year, he can fill in as some placeholder depth on their 90-man roster, and will now fight for a spot on the 53-man roster once training camps roll around later this year.

Expect there to be many more deals made by the Texans as the legal tampering window for free agency opens at 12 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon.