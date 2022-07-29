Texans Training Camp Day 1: Davis Mills Delivers At QB

HOUSTON -- If Davis Mills heard his name called within the first 32 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, his status as the Houston Texans' starting quarterback would be a moot point. Instead, fans and critics continue to ponder if the Texans will make a trade for veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before their Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Those outside the 713-area code still are questioning the status of Mills at the start of the team's training camp. Allow first-year coach Lovie Smith to make his thoughts known on the status of the second-year quarterback moving forward.

"I am excited about what Davis Mills is going to do for us," Smith said Friday. "He has taken that role – I’m the leader of the football team, follow me. All the things Pep Hamilton and the rest of our offensive staff would like to do, we feel like he can lead us down that path."

Since taking over in Week 14 for Tyrod Taylor, Mills has been on a different level. His confidence continues to grow along with his decision-making. Bonehead plays have been eliminated from his repertoire while touchdowns fill the void.

Little has changed since Mills was named the Texans' starter. One practice into the new campaign proved that. The former Stanford star looked crisp during team drills, often connecting with receiver Brandin Cooks for gains across the middle.

The accuracy was much improved from a season ago. So was the timing. Instead of forcing throws to receivers blanketed by defenders, Mills elected to check the ball down toward his running backs, connecting with both Marlon Mack and rookie Dameon Pierce for efficient gains.

"He's super composed," linebacker Christian Kirksey said. "That's hard to find in a young guy, but Davis has already had that instilled in him. Just translating and coming to year two, I'm just excited to see him take off. The sky is the limit for him.”

Mills spent most of the offseason working with his current group of receivers away from Houston. Following OTAs, he and several Texans players traveled to Atlanta, Ga. to work on drills at the quarterback's high school. Earlier this summer, Mills joined Cooks and several others in Oregon to work on timing and consistency.

It showed Friday morning as the Texas heat blared down on the practice field. Mills threaded a pair of passes across the middle for what would have been first downs to second-year tight end Brevin Jordan. He also connected multiple times on the perimeter with receiver Nico Collins.

"He's a lot more vocal in the meeting rooms than he was the rookie year and that's what you want to see from your quarterback," Cooks said. "It's your team and we love to see that demand he's taken.”

Not everything was perfect. the early days of training camp never are. During team drills, Mills had a wide-open Cooks streaking down the middle. The execution was there, but the timing was just off. On the ensuing drive, Mills found another open target, this time in Jalen Camp.

New receiver, same result. On both deep passes, he overshot the target by mere feet.

Smith is looking for consistency and progression from his roster in the early days of camp. Mistakes are bound to happen, but he isn't looking for the same errors to linger down the line.

Mills is far from a finished product entering a pivotal year in his career. Smith has said he believed in the young passer's potential from the moment he was hired to replace David Culley. Now, he's sold on Mills' traits as a leader.

Just before the start of the season, all players and Smith will vote on the 2022 captains. One on offense, one on defense and another on special teams.

Smith simply isn't giving Mills his vote because he's the quarterback. Mills has, however, earned a boost of confidence from his head coach with time, just as he earned respect from his teammates this offseason.

Said Cooks: "It's the quarterbacks' team. That’s what you want to see, to be able to take that command and those demands and be able to take it in the room with him.”

The Texans return to practice Saturday morning at 8 a.m.