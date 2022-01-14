Was David Culley Given Fair Chance to Succeed in Houston?

After review, fired Texans' coach was doomed to fail from the start

David Culley did exactly what the Houston Texans asked of him.

When hired from the Baltimore Ravens, mainstream media was puzzled. A veteran coach - but with zero experience as a coordinator, much less the head man - was tasked with repairing a team spiraling downward just 12 months after holding a 24-0 lead over the eventual Super Bowl champions?

Culley never stood a chance making it out as the face of the team long-term. He'd be lucky to get a second season with one of the worst rosters in the league.

But Culley did exactly what the Texans asked him to do. He pointed out Houston's long-term flaws and went to work on immediate solutions. At least Texans fans can take solace in that.

Despite being handcuffed by the NFL's worst running game, a rookie quarterback and the ominous, ever-present cloud of Deshaun Watson, Culley led the Texans to four wins. Same amount, by the way, that they won the year before he arrived when Watson led the league in passing.

Was it fair? When looking at the big picture, no.

Culley was destined to fail with the cards he was dealt, but he never folded. He went all-in. Sometimes, it was the wrong call, and several plays and moments on Sundays are ones he probably wished he could have back.

Other times, there was promise and potential. Houston managed to win four games, the exact number predicted by Las Vegas oddsmakers from the start of the season.

Along the way, the Texans managed to produce one of the biggest upsets of the NFL season when in November they went to Tennessee and beat the AFC's eventual No. 1 playoff seed. Houston also outscored the Jacksonville Jaguars, 67-26, and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to help spoil their playoff hopes.

Culley can hold his head high. Some believed he was treading water before Week 1 and wouldn't win a single game. He quadrupled those expectations.

"I loved every minute of being the head coach of the Houston Texans," Culley said in a statement Thursday. "I appreciate the players and coaches for staying the course with me through the ups and downs of our season."

Change is coming to NRG Stadium in 2022. Texans general manager Nick Caserio signed 29 players to one-year deals and 33 are set to hit free agency. Only a few for now are expected to be back, meaning the roster of 2021 was just like Culley's tenure: a one-year wonder.

Culley was able to maximize the skills out of the young core expected to be a part of the rebuild. Quarterback Davis Mills produced the most prolific rookie passing season in franchise history, breaking David Carr's mark for yards (2,664) and finishing second among all NFL rookies in yards, touchdowns (16) and passer rating (88.8).

Other rookies like defensive tackle Roy Lopez, wide receiver Nico Collins and tight end Brevin Jordan showed enough to likely start OTAs as starters. Linebacker Garret Wallow should fight for first-team reps. Names like nickel cornerback Tavierre Thomas and return specialist Tremon Smith should have vital roles next fall.

The next coach is under the spotlight for Caserio's tenure to go according to plan. Currently, sources indicate that former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is the front-runner. Not far behind is Jerod Mayo, a former All-Pro linebacker who currently serves as the New England Patriots' linebackers coach.

Other names like Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and former coach Jim Caldwell all could be in the running. The top two names are likely the narrow choices and could be announced in the coming days.

No one saw Culley as the slam dunk hire or right name for Houston. He didn't care. He gracefully took criticism from fans, media and the front office, never once blaming the issues on his players or staff.

He took full credit for the high moments and celebrated the little victories like it was the Super Bowl. He answered the tough questions and didn't steer away from the negativity.

It's easy to see why he won over Caserio, Jack Easterby and CEO Cal McNair for the job. But in the business of the NFL, no one is safe with a 4-13 record in the league anymore.

"I am forever grateful for the experience," Culley said. "I wish this team and organization the best, they are building a special program and I truly believe the future is bright for Texans fans.”

Culley likely wasn't the Texans first choice. He certainly wasn't the fan base's after the #FireEasterby went trending following the hiring. In the end, it was always going to end with the 66-year-old head coach being shown the door.

Culley did exactly what the Texans expected he would do. And he did it with class despite the impossible expectations set at the start of the season.