Skip to main content

Next Captain? Texans QB Davis Mills Remains Humble Amidst Praise From Lovie Smith

While praise has been raining down on him this summer, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills remains humble and hungry.

Praise has been rained down upon quarterback Davis Mills all summer from Houston Texans teammates and coaches about his leadership and command of the offense - with head coach Lovie Smith going as far as to say he will be voting for Mills to be a team captain.

When asked about this, Mills described it as "pretty cool" when speaking to Sports Radio 610 but believes he has a long way to go.

"Obviously, it’s humbling," Mills said. "I think I still have a lot to prove and a lot to work on every day we come out here on the field. Got to prove it to my teammates. Got to prove it to myself. But I’m here to work and get better each and every day. So, I think the leadership role comes with being a quarterback. You got to step up into that role and lead the team and I feel very confident and comfortable doing that. I’m ready to roll with that."

The sophomore signal caller is currently enjoying his first training camp as the team's official starter. Mills said he is looking to build on the momentum he and his offensive teammates built towards the end of last season when Mills said he feels they were at their best.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18541067
Play

Texans Training Camp Notebook Day 5: Musical Hughes Sets Tone in Trenches

Jerry Hughes wants to be the leader of the defense, while also picking the music played at practice

By Cole Thompson11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
Play

NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?

The NFL is filling an appeal of this week's suggested six-game suspension of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
16 hours ago
pitre 4
Play

Rookie DB Pitre Texans Safety Solution?

Rookie Jalen Pitre has been turning heads this summer as the Houston Texans look for their solution at safety.

By Anthony Wood20 hours ago
20 hours ago
k green texans
Play

A Rookie First: Texans Kenyon Green in Starting O- Line

After a productive minicamp, Kenyon Green is adjusting to life as a first-teamer with the Houston Texans.

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Jonathan Greenard
Play

Texans DE Greenard Chasing Next Step

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard has all the tools to succeed, and is working to sharpen them this summer.

By Anthony Wood22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Cooks
Play

Brandin Cooks Confident Texans Will Justify Decision To Stay In Houston

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks had a chance to leave the Houston Texans this off-season, but his optimism for 2022 could justify the decision to stay.

By Coty M. DavisAug 3, 2022 8:08 AM EDT
Aug 3, 2022 8:08 AM EDT
C7CB04C1-7A9B-44A9-8A55-F94C2D926FAB
Play

Texans BREAKING: WR Chester Rogers Signs with Houston

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily StaffAug 2, 2022 9:14 PM EDT
Aug 2, 2022 9:14 PM EDT
USATSI_18541714_168388359_lowres
Play

Texans Quiet on NFL Mandated Guardian Caps

Most talk regarding helmets in Houston is regarding the unveiling of their new Battle Red Helmets.

By Bri AmaranthusAug 2, 2022 6:30 PM EDT
Aug 2, 2022 6:30 PM EDT

"Just extremely confident how I ended last year," Mills said on Good Morning Football. "I thought we started playing some of our best football at the end of last season. Tried to carry that momentum into the offseason. Got a lot of valuable time in with my receivers, tight ends, and all the pass-catchers. I think we kind of hit the stride running at the start of training camp and throughout OTAs. So I think we’re really fired up for what we can do this year."

Mills' belief that he played his best football toward the end of last season is proven by the stats.

After a stint on the bench between Weeks 9-12, Mills returned to the starting lineup in Week 13 as a different player. More composed and assured, Mills threw for 1,258 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 102.4 during his final five starts.

Now with an offseason of training with his receivers under his belt, he's been receiving rave reviews so far this summer from teammates, coaches, and onlookers alike. 

Humble, confident, and a clear leader, Mills' impressive summer is just getting started.

USATSI_18541067
News

Texans Training Camp Notebook Day 5: Musical Hughes Sets Tone in Trenches

By Cole Thompson11 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
pitre 4
News

Rookie DB Pitre Texans Safety Solution?

By Anthony Wood20 hours ago
k green texans
News

A Rookie First: Texans Kenyon Green in Starting O- Line

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
Jonathan Greenard
News

Texans DE Greenard Chasing Next Step

By Anthony Wood22 hours ago
Cooks
News

Brandin Cooks Confident Texans Will Justify Decision To Stay In Houston

By Coty M. DavisAug 3, 2022 8:08 AM EDT
C7CB04C1-7A9B-44A9-8A55-F94C2D926FAB
News

Texans BREAKING: WR Chester Rogers Signs with Houston

By Texans Daily StaffAug 2, 2022 9:14 PM EDT
USATSI_18541714_168388359_lowres
News

Texans Quiet on NFL Mandated Guardian Caps

By Bri AmaranthusAug 2, 2022 6:30 PM EDT