Praise has been rained down upon quarterback Davis Mills all summer from Houston Texans teammates and coaches about his leadership and command of the offense - with head coach Lovie Smith going as far as to say he will be voting for Mills to be a team captain.

When asked about this, Mills described it as "pretty cool" when speaking to Sports Radio 610 but believes he has a long way to go.

"Obviously, it’s humbling," Mills said. "I think I still have a lot to prove and a lot to work on every day we come out here on the field. Got to prove it to my teammates. Got to prove it to myself. But I’m here to work and get better each and every day. So, I think the leadership role comes with being a quarterback. You got to step up into that role and lead the team and I feel very confident and comfortable doing that. I’m ready to roll with that."

The sophomore signal caller is currently enjoying his first training camp as the team's official starter. Mills said he is looking to build on the momentum he and his offensive teammates built towards the end of last season when Mills said he feels they were at their best.

"Just extremely confident how I ended last year," Mills said on Good Morning Football. "I thought we started playing some of our best football at the end of last season. Tried to carry that momentum into the offseason. Got a lot of valuable time in with my receivers, tight ends, and all the pass-catchers. I think we kind of hit the stride running at the start of training camp and throughout OTAs. So I think we’re really fired up for what we can do this year."

Mills' belief that he played his best football toward the end of last season is proven by the stats.

After a stint on the bench between Weeks 9-12, Mills returned to the starting lineup in Week 13 as a different player. More composed and assured, Mills threw for 1,258 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 102.4 during his final five starts.

Now with an offseason of training with his receivers under his belt, he's been receiving rave reviews so far this summer from teammates, coaches, and onlookers alike.

Humble, confident, and a clear leader, Mills' impressive summer is just getting started.