'A Big Day': Texans' Deshaun Watson Releases Statement On Verdict

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face any criminal charges in the nine accusations against his name. With the grand jury unable to find enough evidence, Watson now is expected to be traded soon, possibly before the start of NFL free agency on March 16.

"(It's) definitely a very emotional moment for me," Watson said in a statement following Friday's verdict. "I know that we're far from being done handling what needs to be handled on the legal side, but today is definitely a big day. I think my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard.

Earlier this week, Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said that his client would assert his Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate himself during his testimony. Hardin hoped to delay the deposition until Monday, but the claim was denied by prosecutor Tony Buzbee.

Last month, a judge ruled that Watson could be deposed in nine of his 22 civil cases after Hardin argued that delaying those depositions would enable Watson's legal team to secure depositions with the women who are currently suing Watson. It would allow Watson the protection of knowing whether he will also face criminal charges.

'I'm going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community," Watson said. "We're going to continue on the legal side to handle what we need to handle, but also ready to get back on the field, been prepping for that and ready to go for that."

Hardin also released a statement following the hearing Friday.

"We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did,” Hardin said. “Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses.

"Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.

“It's time to let Deshaun move on.”

Watson also thanked his family and close supporters for sticking with him through the past year of turmoil.

"I thank my team for keeping me up this past year," Watson said. "I'm going to continue to keep pushing forward to build my name to where it was, if not better."

Watson still could deal with civil suits and settlement, but teams now have clarity and can trade for the three-time Pro Bowler. Sources told TexansDaily.com that at least two teams are closely following the Watson court case.

The Carolina Panthers remain a front-runner as owner David Tepper wants to be aggressive in adding a franchise quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks, who traded away nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, also are expected to be in play to acquire Watson.

Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, New Orleans and other clubs could also bid, but the Texans are expected to act fast in trading Watson.

Watson last played in 2020, helping Houston going 4-12. He requested a trade following the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and then-coach David Culley.

Prior to the end of the 2020 season, Watson agreed to a four-year $156 million extension, keeping him under contract through 2025. Watson led the league with 4,823 yards and tossed 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions that season.

Stay up to date with TexansDaily.com for more coverage of Watson and the ensuing trade talk that's expected to follow.