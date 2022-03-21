Matt's Move: Does Ryan to Colts Create Texans Trade Partner?

Nick Caserio could be willing to move down in the NFL draft if the Atlanta Falcons come calling

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans' general manager Nick Caserio said he would explore all options when it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft. That includes trading down from the No. 3 overall pick.

More often than not, teams trading up in the draft are looking for a quarterback. As of Monday, a team could finally be in the market to strike that deal with Caserio in order to jump inside the top three.

The Atlanta Falcons traded quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick. After 14 seasons and becoming the best quarterback in franchise history, he's moving to the AFC to close out his sterling career.

Atlanta added veteran Marcus Mariota on a two-year deal following the trade, but he's likely a bridge option similar to Tyrod Taylor in Houston last season. The former No. 2 pick couldn't beat out Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee and spent the last two seasons on the bench behind Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

Why would the Falcons be willing to move up five spots in April's draft? Everything in football is about beating your opponent. For Atlanta, it would be edging a rival in the process.

With the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes over, the Carolina Panthers remain in the market for their own franchise quarterback. After missing out on Watson, Carolina is slated to have its pick of options at the No. 6 selection.

Say the Panthers want Liberty's Malik Willis? Atlanta might as well. Four teams sit in Carolina's way that all could be willing to trade back.

Caserio said at the recent NFL Scouting Combine that Houston is "open-minded" in moving down. A phone call with Falcons' general manager Terry Fontenot could close the door on the Texans remaining at No. 3.

Despite adding five future picks in the Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns, Houston added just one selection for this year's draft. Yes, an extra first-round selection helps, but the Texans are far from being back in contention with only two selections in the top 32.

Ten total picks isn't enough for Caserio to feel content at kickstarting the rebuild off on the right note. Perhaps 12 or 13 total picks would.

Atlanta now owns five picks in the top 100 and two picks in the second- and third-round. Moving off an extra second and perhaps fourth-round pick could entice Caserio to jump back to No. 8. If all else fails. would two third-rounders get the job done?

The Falcons first must decide what they intend to do on draft weekend. So must Carolina. For now, it's hard to imagine both franchises aren't wanting to upgrade at the most important position in hopes of getting back into contention quicker than Houston.

It’s going to be another long season for the Texans and new coach Lovie Smith. It becomes easier with more selections to help build a foundation for the future.

Caserio said he was willing to listen to offers. If the Falcons have "their guy" and want to secure him, it might be worth a phone call to the front office off Kirby Drive.