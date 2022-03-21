Draft Capital: Texans Gain Extra Pick In Watson Trade

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are getting even more from the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns. Initially, it was reported that Houston would receive five draft picks, including three first-rounder.

That number expanded Tuesday for the upcoming draft.

With the trade finalized by the NFL office, Houston now receives a fourth-round pick (No. 107) from the Browns to bring the total to six selections. The Texans now will have 11 picks in April's draft, including two selections in first, third and fourth rounds.

The Texans also will be sending Cleveland a 2024 sixth-rounder. Initially, Houston was expected to swap a 2024 fifth-round pick for a 2024 fourth-round selection.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio is looking at all options going into the draft. Currently owning the No. 3 and 13 picks in Round 1, the second-year GM could trade back if offered the right value from a team looking to move up.

"Even though we did a trade yesterday, the thought process isn’t necessarily any different when you get into the draft," Caserio said Saturday. "What’s the cost associated with that trade? What are you actually going to get in return? Does it make sense for where you are at the present time? If it does, go ahead and do it, if it doesn’t go ahead and pick."

By sending Watson to the Browns, the Texans became the third team in the common draft era to trade a player for three first-round picks. In 1989, the Dallas Cowboys accomplish the deed when they sent running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings for eight draft picks and five players, one of which would become Emmitt Smith, the league's all-time leading rusher.

Caserio's philosophy in drafting is about adding players that best work for the current system. He considers being drafted as a "fresh start" for players moving to the professional level.

"We’ve talked about this previously, regardless of how good the player you think he is in college, they are all essentially starting from scratch," Caserio said. "Once they walk in the building, they are back to ground zero."

The Texans are expected to field calls for the third pick. A team to keep a close eye on would be the Atlanta Falcons, who traded former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Falcons, who currently own the No. 8 pick, could be looking to jump the Carolina Panthers in hopes of grabbing their quarterback of the future. The Panthers currently are slated to select sixth overall.