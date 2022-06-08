Texans On Trial: Attorney Tony Buzbee Adds Franchise as Defendants in Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Tony Buzbee now has listed the Houston Texans are part of the lawsuit against Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON -- Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who currently represents the 24 women in the lawsuit against former Houston Texans and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, said Wednesday that he now plans on adding the Texans as defendants in the litigation.

“What has become clear is that the Houston Texans organization and their contracting ‘massage therapy company’ facilitated Deshaun Watson’s conduct,” Buzbee said in a statement. “In many of these cases, the Texans provided the opportunity for this conduct to occur. We believe the Texans organization was well aware of Watson’s issues but failed to act. They knew or certainly should have known.”

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the non-disclosure agreement that was given to several plaintiffs to sign came from the Texans' director of security, Brent Naccara. According to The Times, the Texans also provided a hotel room for Watson at The Houstonian, where several of the massages took place.

The Texans did not respond to the allegations made by The Times' report but did state on several occasions that they were unaware of Watson's actions prior to the first lawsuit being filed in March of 2021.

A 23rd active lawsuit was filed by Buzbee earlier this month that states A New U Salon Spa “provided” women for Watson in return for cash. The claim stated: “Dionne Louis, the owner of the spa, facilitated massages for Watson and knew Watson was attempting to have sex with them,”

According to The Times, Louis became a resource for Watson to "connect with women for massages." Nia Smith, the plaintiff who filed the claim, said she had evidence against Louis and Watson and posted CashApp receipts and text messages from Watson on her social media with the comment “I could really expose you.”

Watson was traded in the offseason to Cleveland after two grand juries in Texas elected not to pursue criminal charges in March. After agreeing to waive his no-trade clause for the Browns, Cleveland signed Watson to an extension worth $230 million.

Watson has denied all wrongdoings from the start and it not expected to settle on any of the cases.

"What I can continue to do is tell the truth," Watson said at his introductory press conference in March. "And that is I have never assaulted, disrespected, or harassed any woman in my life."

The Texans are set to face the Browns for the first time in the post-Watson era at NRG Stadium on Dec. 4. TexansDaily.com will continue to stay up to date with the proceedings and ramifications of the allegations made against Watson.